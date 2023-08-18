4 snap count observations and takeaways from preseason game vs. Eagles

The Cleveland Browns played their first teamers sparingly against the Philadelphia Eagles in Thursday night’s preseason tie. Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson got the start and once again put on a show. The snap counts have been released, and there are sprinkles of information to be taken from them. Especially in regards to wide receiver David Bell and offensive lineman Luke Wypler.

Here are the four biggest takeaways from the Browns’ snap count against the Eagles.

Snap counts on each drive in the Browns third preseason game pic.twitter.com/neacvma5Up — Anthony Reinhard (@reinhardNFL) August 18, 2023

Luke Wypler continues to get cross-experience at guard

The Browns have made a conscious effort to cross-train sixth round rookie center Luke Wypler. After playing nine snaps at left guard a week ago against the Washington Commanders, he got another 15 snaps away from center last night against the Eagles.

Versatility is key, and this could give Wypler a boost over a player like Nick Harris, who has proven that guard does not suit his skillset. Wypler has never played guard before last week, so the reps were not the prettiest against the Commanders. I am excited to turn on the all-22 of this one and see how Wypler improved at guard.

If Wypler can prove competent at two positions (which he is having to do after the back injury to Drew Forbes), he will make other swing players on the roster vulnerable.

If David Bell were truly fighting for a roster spot he would have played more than three series

The emergence of Austin Watkins has put the crosshairs on David Bell from most of the fanbase. But Bell is about as safe as they come, and his snap count last night reflects that. It would be different if Bell was coming off of a disappointing season, but he is coming off a season where his separation data was near the top of the league, and a year where he caught everything in sight (even if his targets were limited).

Bell is making the roster. He played the same amount of snaps as rookie third rounder Cedric Tillman, the first three series of the game, before making way for the other receivers to prove themselves.

If anything, the Browns may just roster seven wide receivers in 2023. That is way more probable than Bell getting cut.

Why didn't Jordan Kunaszyk play a single defensive snap?

The Browns have a linebacker spot that has opened up on their roster after another season-ending injury to Jacob Phillips. But Jordan Kunaszyk, despite being active, only played special teams.

The film has been rough from Kunaszyk, and this might be a signal that the Browns were far more interested in getting a look at the younger linebackers on the roster. And with Matthew Adams seemingly being the favorite as the special teams ace in the room, Kunaszyk might end up right back where he was a year ago at this time.

On the practice squad and a candidate to be elevated on gamedays.

Browns get an extended look at D'Anthony Bell, Mohamoud Diabate

With Kunaszyk not playing a single defensive snap, undrafted rookie Mohamoud Diabate played nearly the entire game. And did not disappoint. Not only did he force a safety and a fumble in this game, but led the team in tackles as he flew around the football field.

Another defensive player fighting for a roster spot also played the entire game in this one as safety D’Anthony Bell did not come off the field defensively. This may have had to do with the injury to Ronnie Hickman, who is in a battle with Bell, but you have to wonder if they both would have just played the whole way out so the Browns can better evaluate the two.

Regardless, the young guys on the fringe are getting every opportunity possible to make their mark on the front office.

