4 sleeper picks for the Steelers on day 2 no one is talking about

When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the 2023 NFL draft, there are plenty of names we keep hearing over and over again. But here are four guys who aren’t talked about enough when it comes to being potential targets of the Steelers on day two of the draft.

DT - Byron Young, Alabama

One of the fastest risers late in the predraft process has been Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young. He fits the bill perfectly of the inside/outside type of defensive linemen the Steelers love and his play strength is off the charts.

TE - Darnell Washington, Georgia

When we heard the Steelers were bringing in Georgia tight end Darnell Washington for a pre-draft visit it certainly got our attention. Washington is a dominant run blocker and just as good as a route runner and pass catcher. His addition would give the Steelers a pair of dominant tight ends for Kenny Pickett.

DL - Adetomiwa Adebawore,, Northwestern

I have no idea what the Steelers would do with Northwestern defensive end Adetomiwa Adebawore if they drafted him but I’d trust them to find a way to utilize his unique skill set in a rather unusual physical package.

OT - Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

In terms of raw power, there isn’t an offensive tackle in this draft who can match up with Syracuse’s Matt Bergeron. He’s a finisher and specializes in plowing open run lanes.

