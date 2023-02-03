4 Senior Bowl defenders Dolphins fans should keep an eye on

With just two teams remaining in the NFL’s postseason, the 30 other teams are looking to address their needs this offseason.

Some teams, like the Miami Dolphins, have made changes to their coaching staff, but the next event on everyone’s radar is the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl, with the game scheduled to take place on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 2 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

The Dolphins may only have five draft picks, but they could easily snag a player from the Senior Bowl this year, so it’s important to be familiar with some of the top names.

LB Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati

Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins don’t have a ton locked up at linebacker this upcoming season, as Elandon Roberts, Sam Eguavoen, Duke Riley, Andrew Van Ginkel and Melvin Ingram are all set to hit the market.

Pace can help ease the loss of some of these players, as he totaled 306 tackles and 20 sacks during his time at Miami (OH) and Cincinnati.

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter even compared him to San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw. If he can bring that presence, Miami should be pushing to bring him in.

CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Miami has some questions at cornerback this offseason. Nik Needham is set to be a free agent, and they may move on from Byron Jones. If they were to lose both, Kader Kohou is, once again, the second cornerback with not a lot of depth behind him.

Rush, who recorded 75 tackles, 15 passes defended and three interceptions during his time at South Carolina, had some ball skills that would be welcomed in this secondary.

LB Andre Carter II, Army

Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA Today Sports

Carter boasted an impressive 14.5-sack season in 2021, but that number dipped down to 3.5 in 2022 despite playing in just two fewer games.

Miami doesn’t have a strong need at outside linebacker, but adding to a strength can help cover up weaknesses.

CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL)

(Photo by Jack Gorman/Getty Images)

Story continues

Stevenson spent the last two seasons at Miami after his first two with Georgia. In 41 collegiate games, he’s recorded 78 tackles, 21 passes defended, three interceptions and 1.5 sacks.

Depending on the defensive scheme Miami ends up choosing, he could be a solid fit to a room that could use another body, especially if Jones is on the move.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire