4 Seahawks voted to Pro Bowl Games roster, 6 named as alternates

The Seattle Seahawks chances of making the playoffs this season might be dwindling, but that didn’t stop four players from making the 2023 Pro Bowl Games roster. In addition, six members of Seattle’s squad were also named as alternates.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will showcase the AFC vs. NFC in competitions featuring Flag football and Pro Bowl Skills. The games will air from Las Vegas on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 12:00 p.m. PT on ABC and ESPN.

Pro Bowl: Quarterback Geno Smith

Dec 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Bowl: Safety Quandre Diggs

Dec 15, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs for a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs (6) after making a reception during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Bowl: Cornerback Tariq Woolen

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 11: Tariq Woolen #27 of the Seattle Seahawks prepares for a snap against the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on December 11, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Pro Bowl: Kicker Jason Myers

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 15: Jason Myers #5 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates after a field goal against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter of the game at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

Alternate: Linebacker Jordyn Brooks

Dec 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks (56) tackles Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) on a rushing attempt during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Alternate: Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu

September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (10) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Alternate: Wide receiver Tyler Lockett

Dec 11, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches a touchdown against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Alternate: Wide receiver DK Metcalf

Dec 4, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones (53) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Alternate: Special teams Nick Bellore

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 07: Nick Bellore #44 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on October 07, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Alternate: Punter Michael Dickson

Seattle Seahawks punter Michael Dickson (4) warms up before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

