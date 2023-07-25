4 Seahawks players who could be next in line for contract extensions

The Seattle Seahawks rewarded one of their top contributors from the 2022 season last night, signing outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu to a lucrative three-year contract extension. Now that Nwosu has been taken care of, let’s see who else might be in line for an extension in the coming months.

Here are four players who could get paid in 2023 or 2024, depending on how things go.

LG Damien Lewis

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Damien Lewis has been a respectable starter at both guard spots, now. He’s entering the last year of his rookie contract so it’s time to decide if he’s worth keeping around for the long run or not. While most guards are easily replaceable, you can make a case for keeping this one. If nothing else, Lewis was the team’s only good interior pass blocker last year – and it’s not an area they can afford to backslide in.

WR Tyler Lockett

(Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Tyler Lockett still has three years left on his current contract, so odds are Seattle won’t even think about extending him until this time next year. Even so, Lockett is the poster child for the kind of player smart organizations want to reward. While he’s getting up there in age, Lockett’s production has been as steady as any wide receiver in the league and the Seahawks should never allow him to leave town. They can save a ton of cap space by rewarding him, as well. Over the Cap says a Lockett extension could save over $11 million in both 2024 and 2025.

FS Quandre Diggs

(Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

The most-deserving player on the roster for an extension right now might very well be Quandre Diggs. Since coming over in the trade from Detroit, who’s established himself as an elite coverage DB and the league’s best ballhawk at his position. Even though he has two years left on his current deal, it would likely save the Seahawks some money (and a headache) if they take care of Diggs before his current deal runs out.

LB Jordyn Brooks

(Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

The Seahawks left Jordyn Brooks’ future in some doubt when they declined to pick up his fifth-year option. However, head coach Pete Carroll insists that Brooks will be around for a long time to come. Much will depend on how well Brooks recovers from his late-season ACL injury, but if he can get back to his former form then odds are he’ll be re-signed next offseason.

More Seahawks Wire stories

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Training camp previews

Seahawks updated 90-man roster going into training camp

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Seahawks announce dates and details for 2023 training camp

6 veterans who might be on the roster bubble at training camp

The 5 most important position battles to watch at training camp

Seahawks on X Twitter

Nick Bellore dunks on Quandre Diggs with a photoshop job

Lofa Tatupu mocks Elon Musk’s lame new name for Twitter

Tyler Lockett wants to be a part of owning Seattle NBA team

Best reactions to Pete Carroll’s tweet about Sauce Gardner

Throwbacks

Everyone loves the new throwbacks, some want more

How to buy Seattle’s awesome new throwback jerseys

Seahawks to ditch wolf gray uniforms as second alternates

POLL: Should Seahawks switch to throwbacks full-time?

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire