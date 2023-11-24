4 Seahawks highlights from their holiday loss to the 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks still have a lot of work to do to catch up with the San Francisco 49ers. Tonight they lost their fourth straight matchup with San Francisco, this time going down by a score of 31-13.

Here are the highlights for the Seahawks this week, such as they were.

Dee Eskridge's (wasted) 66-yard kickoff return

A 66-yard return for Dee Eskridge! pic.twitter.com/ulHUJRntmu — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2023

Devon Witherspoon's incredible pass breakup

Double-tipped pick-six for Jordyn Brooks

Brooks takes it in for six. pic.twitter.com/eGnNsoOVxz — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2023

Jaxon Smith-Njigba's awesome one-handed catch

As sweet as pumpkin pie. pic.twitter.com/otCBkm1YVN — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire