4 scenarios where the Jaguars’ draft pick affects the Texans at No. 3 overall

The Jacksonville Jaguars are leading the Houston Texans.

At least when it comes to the 2022 NFL draft. The Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick and could decide the direction of the entire draft based upon who they pick.

Even though the Texans are at No. 3 overall, with the Detroit Lions sandwiched between Jacksonville and Houston, the Jaguars’ decision to kickoff the draft is a big one.

Tyler Nettuno at the Jags Wire offered a poll for fans to choose what Jacksonville should do at No. 1 overall. But the choices create interesting scenarios. Here is a look at the four scenarios based on the poll.

1. Jaguars take OT Evan Neal

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Taking the Alabama tackle would give former 2021 first-round pick Trevor Lawrence some protection and also open running lanes for James Robinson. It would be the first time since Luke Joeckel in 2013 that the Jaguars spent a top-3 pick on an offensive lineman.

The Lions would have their choice between Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. Most mock drafts have the Lions taking Hutchinson.

If Detroit goes with Hutchinson, it would be a choice between Thibodeaux and addressing the secondary with Houston taking safety Kyle Hamilton in some mocks.

2. Jaguars take Thibodeaux

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard-USA TODAY NETWORK

Some mocks have the Jaguars and the Lions picking Thibodeaux and Hutchinson respectively. With both dominant edge rushers off the board, Houston would be presented with the scenario of addressing the secondary or possibly taking Alabama’s Evan Neal.

3. Jaguars draft Hutchinson

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The scenario wouldn’t be any different in terms of the top two edge rushers being in play in the first two picks.

Would the Lions shy away from Thibodeaux if they couldn’t get the Ann Arbor product? If the Lions, who took Penei Sewell in last year’s first round, went with another first-round tackle in Neal, it would send the message they hope to control the line of scrimmage.

More than likely, Detroit would go with Thibodeaux and Houston is left to decide between fixing the secondary or grabbing a tackle.

4. Jaguars grab OT Ikem Ekwonu

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville taking Ekwonu from North Carolina State would be the draft-breaking scenario that would leave the field wide open for the Lions.

Detroit would have their pick of both edge rushers and also Neal. More than likely, the Lions would go with an edge rusher.

If the Lions pick Thibodeaux, the Texans would need to cultivate a good reason to pass on Hutchinson, who would love to play in Houston.

