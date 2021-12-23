4 Saints players selected for the 2022 Pro Bowl

John Sigler
·1 min read
At least four New Orleans Saints players have been picked for the 2022 Pro Bowl, with the all-star game’s initial roster revealed Wednesday night. And they’ve all been here before. More of their teammates could join them as various honorees back out of the game due to injuries or personal choice, but here’s what you need to know about each player to make the cut:

DE Cameron Jordan

RB Alvin Kamara

S J.T. Gray

CB Marshon Lattimore

https://twitter.com/Saints/status/1473826456040099844

