4 Saints players with the most to gain in preseason Week 2

After two days of joint practices and multiple meetings on if the game would even happen, the Saints and Chargers face off in the second of three preseason games. It’s unclear if there will be many starters playing this week on offense or defense. This could be the last time you see them in the preseason if they do play.

There are still position battles ongoing and players fighting for a roster spot. Then, you have some players who genuinely just need reps. Here are players who could greatly benefit from playing against the Chargers Sunday.

Smith was signed shortly before the first preseason game, so he didn’t play. He has practiced with the team throughout this week and has even made some plays. With a strong performance, Smith would make a case for being the third linebacker on this team. That would mean moving into a starting role if Demario Davis or Pete Werner were injured and a possible role sharing the field with those two as the third linebacker in a base defense.

Let’s be honest, Kendre Miller’s preseason debut wasn’t great. Part of that was due to him and the other part was due to a poor offensive line that struggled in pass and run blocking in the second quarter. He should be looking to erase that from his own mind and, in turn, erase it from the mind of the fans. It’s unsure how many starters we’ll see or how long we’ll see them. If Miller can get time with the starting offensive line, you will get a more clear idea of what Miller could look like during the season.

If there’s any player who has benefitted the least from joint practices, it’s Jake Haener. It isn’t because of anything he did. Haener is just the only quarterback not to participate in seven on seven or team portions of practice. He literally wasn’t able to get the desired benefit of joint practices. Expect Haener to make up for lost time and play a full half again. He is looking to continue momentum from the Chiefs game where he executed a two minute drill at the end of the game.

A.T. Perry

Perry was one of the stars of the first Saints preseason game. He firmly put himself in the conversation for the fourth wide receiver position with an impressive touchdown reception and leading the team in receiving yards. That job seemed to be Tre’Quan Smith’s to lose as training camp progressed. Smith is injured and will miss his second consecutive preseason game. Perry could move from in the conversation to the leader for that job with a repeat of last week.

