4 Saints picks ranked among best NFL draft steals of the decade

There has been a lot of talk about the New Orleans Saints missing on first round draft picks or trading up too much, but while that has been happening they have been dominating the middle of the draft.

Matt Miller and Jordan Reid of ESPN recently put together a list of the 50 biggest NFL draft steals of the past decade, and the Saints made the list four different times.

Here are all of the Saints steals that made the list, in order that they appear and then some current Saints that weren’t drafted in New Orleans but still came into the league as steals:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

13. RB Alvin Kamara - Round 3, Pick 67 in 2017

AP Photo/Brett Duke

Kamara was drafted with questions surrounding his need with the Saints having just signed Adrian Peterson, but he has become one of the best players in Saints history despite still being just 27 years old.

ESPN’s take:

After bouncing around in college — Alabama to Hutchinson Community College to Tennessee –Kamara slipped to the third round where the Saints made him part of one of the NFL’s greatest draft classes ever. Kamara quickly made his mark, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, earning a Pro Bowl invite and receiving second-team All-Pro honors. Injuries have slowed down Kamara’s production, but he remains one of the game’s best dual-threat running backs. — Miller

Advertisement

15. OT Terron Armstead - Round 3, Pick 75 in 2013

AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman, File

Armstead is now a Miami Dolphin, but spent the start of his career as one of the most dominant tackles in recent memory.

ESPN’s take:

Becoming a longtime starter at left tackle despite getting picked in the third round helps get you on a draft-steals list, and Armstead has been rock-solid since becoming a starter late in his rookie season. He quickly erased concerns about play power and level of experience coming out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Now a four-time Pro Bowl selection, Armstead has easily outpaced his draft position. — Miller

32. WR Michael Thomas - Round 2, Pick 47 in 2016

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The owner of the NFL record for receptions in a season with 149, Thomas has been battling injuries but had a legendary start to his career.

Advertisement

ESPN’s take:

Some questioned whether Thomas could expand his route tree in the NFL, but the Ohio State product silenced those critics immediately. He recorded at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first four seasons, including when he posted a league-high 1,725 yards on 149 receptions in 2019. When healthy, Thomas proved to be a dynamic underneath and red zone threat with plenty of catch-and-run ability. His struggles to stay on the field prevented him from being much higher on this list. — Reid

47. DE Trey Hendrickson - Round 3, Pick 103 in 2017

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

Hendrickson broke out and played himself out of the Saints price range, but is another feather in the cap in the Saints front office for their middle of the draft work.

Advertisement

ESPN’s take:

Hendrickson was seen as a backup prospect because of short arms and inconsistent production. But in New Orleans, he developed into a three-down 4-3 defensive end after playing sparingly his first three seasons. Hendrickson came alive in 2020 and has 35.5 sacks since that time. — Miller

Current Saints that weren't drafted by New Orleans

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No. 16 S Tyrann Mathieu – Round 3, Pick 69 in 2013

A highly decorated prospect out of LSU, Mathieu slipped to the third round of the 2013 draft because of repeat violations of the Tigers’ substance abuse policy, which resulted in him being dismissed from the team in 2012. But as a pro? Mathieu was a great addition for the Cardinals in the third round and later became a key part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning defense in 2019. — Reid

Advertisement

Current Saints that weren't drafted by New Orleans

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

No. 24 QB Derek Carr – Round 2, Pick 36 in 2014

The fourth QB selected in the 2014 class, Carr slipped to the second round. He was dinged by evaluators who devalued the Fresno State offense (known to give a boost in passing stats) and put weight in the fact that he didn’t face a highly ranked defense during his senior season. Even so, Carr started right away as a rookie and went on to set franchise records in passing yards (35,222) and passing touchdowns (217). – Reid

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire