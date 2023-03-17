4 Saints free agency targets who won’t impact 2024 comp picks

The New Orleans Saints aren’t finished in free agency just yet. We’re still waiting on contract numbers and salary cap hits for recently-signed players like defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, punter Blake Gillikin, and offensive tackle Storm Norton, but the Saints should have approximately $16 million to work with by now — making them big players in the next wave of free agency. There is room for more upgrades after signing defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd and running back Jamaal Williams.

But they don’t want to be too active and jeopardize the multiple 2024 compensatory draft picks they’re projected to receive for losing so many free agents of their own. Fortunately, there’s a loophole: targeting players who were let go by their previous teams, who do not count against 2024 comp picks. Here’s a quick look at four veteran options who could help the Saints get where they want to go:

DE Al-Quadin Muhammad

Muhammad was part of the Saints’ legendary 2017 draft class, but he was pushed off the roster by players like Marcus Davenport and Trey Hendrickson. He’s since started a lot of games for the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears, who let him go this offseason. The Saints could use another pass rusher off the edge; Muhammad’s 19 pressures last year would have ranked just behind Carl Granderson (22) and ahead of Tanoh Kpassagnon (16) and Payton Turner (13) with New Orleans.

RG Gabe Jackson

The Saints appear set at guard after re-signing Calvin Throckmorton to back up Cesar Ruiz with Andrus Peat agreeing to a steep pay cut, but both Ruiz and Peat missed time with injuries last year and another addition might be needed. Signing Jackson to a deal like Graham Glasgow got with the Detroit Lions (one year, $4.5 million) could be smart, though New Orleans should also look to the draft for a replacement plan. Both Ruiz and Peat could be free agents in 2024 and Jackson isn’t a long-term fix at 32 years old.

DT Shelby Harris

Signing a third free agent defensive tackle might be overkill, and the Saints probably are comfortable leaning on Shepherd and Saunders. But it wouldn’t hurt to bring in Harris if the price is right to help mentor a young draft pick, especially if Malcolm Roach isn’t going to return after choosing to test the market rather than accept a two-year deal with New Orleans. Harris racked up 30 pressures last year, more than every Saints defensive tackle but David Onyemata (35) as well as Saunders (18) and Shepherd (17).

WR Adam Thielen

If you can’t beat him, sign him. Thielen has gotten the best of Marshon Lattimore at times, and it would be nice to see him playing for the Saints instead of scoring touchdowns against them. He’s currently enjoying a free agency tour to find his next stop after the Minnesota Vikings cut him. He’s 33 years old and looking to join a contender; the Saints have enough salary cap space to make him a competitive offer. He could offer what they hoped Jarvis Landry would bring to the offense last year.

