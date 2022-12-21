4-safety Daeh McCullough signs with the Oklahoma Sooners

The early signing period is underway, and the Oklahoma Sooners are beginning to put pen to paper with their 2023 Recruiting Class.

After the season ended, the Sooners turned their attention to the transfer portal and the recruiting trail. In the McCullough brothers, the Sooners found two highly-regarded players. Dasan from the Indiana Hoosiers via the transfer portal and younger brother Daeh as a flip from the Cincinnati Bearcats.

With Luke Fickell taking the Wisconsin job, the door opened for the Sooners to add the athletic Daeh, a four-star safety in the 2023 cycle to their recruiting class.

Daeh McCullough committed to the Sooners just over a week ago and will be a force in the Sooners’ secondary of the future. McCullough is the No. 4 player in the state of Indiana and the No. 37 safety in the class. He held offers from across the country, including Cincinnati, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, and Oklahoma State.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire