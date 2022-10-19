4 running backs the Rams should consider trading for

The running game of the Los Angeles Rams has been nonexistent this season as the duo of Darrell Henderson JR. and Cam Akers has been largely ineffective. Sean McVay and Les Snead have revealed that the Rams are fielding trade offers for Akers to incite a fresh start for both sides, so Los Angeles could be in the market for adding a running back.

The Rams are high on Kyren Williams, but the rookie running back is on injured reserve, though he could be activated to the 21-day return window sometime soon. There’s a chance that Los Angeles expects Williams to be the running back that provides a spark in the rushing attack once he returns.

Meanwhile, we certainly can’t rule out the possibility of a potential trade involving a running back ahead of the trade deadline in November. With a few running backs being mentioned in trade rumors, here are four running backs the Rams should consider trading for.

Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey is simply on this list to satisfy those that are clamoring for the All-Pro running back. At the same time, he makes the list due to the possibility that the reported asking price for the Carolina Panthers declines between now and the trade deadline.

NFL Network’s Peter Schrager reported that the Panthers are seeking multiple first-round picks for McCaffrey. Two first-round picks is a lofty amount of draft capital that likely no team would be willing to cough up for an oft-injured running back, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see his asking price lowered if he’s truly on the trade block.

Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) just now on a Christian McCaffrey trade: "[Carolina} will listen if offers include multiple 1st-round picks." Weoooo. — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) October 16, 2022

McCaffrey would certainly help fix some issues in the offense with his dual-threat abilities, however, he’d be running behind a hobbled offensive line right now. Giving up premium draft capital for McCaffrey instead of addressing the offensive line or the pass-rushing department seems less than ideal, but you can’t rule it out because it’s the Rams.

Melvin Gordon

All signs point to the Denver Broncos and Melvin Gordon heading toward a divorce before the trade deadline. The veteran running back was seen on the sideline dejectedly holding his helmet while the Broncos lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night in Week 6 with Denver electing to go with Latavius Murray and Mike Boone in the backfield.

Gordon has since liked a bunch of tweets mentioning him being traded and we all know that social media is nothing but facts. What makes the Pro Bowl running back a feasible option is the fact he’s playing on a one-year deal and is an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

With the Broncos sliding to 2-4 after Week 6, Gordon could likely be acquired for a late-round pick, which is all the Rams should be willing to give up for a running back. While fumbles are undoubtedly a concern with Gordon, he’d instantly become the best option at running back for the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Alexander Mattison

If you’re someone that plays fantasy football, you’ll know that Alexander Mattison has consistently been one of the best handcuffs at running back before the 2022 season. The former third-round pick has seldom been used in the first six weeks and the Vikings could be open to moving him, especially if they like Kene Nwangwu.

Mattison has shown he’s capable of handling a starting role as he’s rushed for 400-plus yards in each of his first three seasons despite starting in only six games. In those six starts, he’s rushed for 477 yards and three touchdowns on 117 attempts while also adding 216 yards and two more touchdowns as a receiver.

The Boise State product is in the final year of his rookie contract, making him another option that shouldn’t be overly expensive on the trade market.

D'Ernest Johnson

We’re all wondering why the Rams could be in the market for a running back and then we look at the roster of the Cleveland Browns, realizing they have three potential starters. Nick Chubb is arguably the best running back in the NFL, Kareem Hunt would start for the majority of the league, and D’Ernest Johnson showed last season that he can be effective in an expanded role.

Johnson posted a career-high 671 scrimmage yards while averaging an impressive 5.6 yards per touch in 2021 with Chubb missing three games and Hunt sidelined for eight games. Through the first six weeks of this season, the former undrafted running back out of South Florida has yet to receive a rushing attempt while he’s caught two passes for nine yards.

Considering that Johnson is sitting behind Chubb and Hunt, the Browns could field offers for him. The Rams likely wouldn’t need to surrender much draft capital to acquire Johnson as he signed a tender with the Browns before this season, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

