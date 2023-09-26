The 4 Rules of Wearing Knee-High Boots When You’re 5’4” and Under

PureWow Editors select every item that appears on this page,, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story You can learn more about that process here. Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

As a petite gal (I’m 5’2”), I can attest: There’s nothing we love more than an ankle boot. But while a classic Chelsea style is a staple, come fall—and winter, TBH—the knee-high variety also makes us swoon. But since it can be tricky to style a taller boot when height isn’t on your side, we asked Ashlyn Greer, a professional stylist, to share her best advice for how to choose the perfect pair of knee-high boots when you’re petite.

About the Expert

Ashlyn Greer is a professional stylist and co-founder of Fashivly, a virtual personal styling service that helps solve the problem of getting dressed each day by providing head-to-toe accessorized looks to clients based on body type, lifestyle, budget and style goals.

Rule 1: The Boot Should Hit Two Inches Below the Knee for the Best Fit

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

For knee-high boots, whether you’re petite or not, look for a pair that hits perfectly below your knee cap—about two inches below the center of your kneecap. (On the flip side, over-the-knee boots need to fully cover your knee.) The height of the shaft of the boot is actually one of the biggest factors when it comes to a more flattering fit, says Greer, so start there when choosing a style. (Note: This can require some trial and error given, that knee-high boots aren’t always designed for women with shorter calves.)

Rule 2: The Most Flattering Knee-High Boot Is One That Dips in the Front

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

While it can be a bit harder to find, a knee-high boot with a slight dip in the front center tends to be significantly more flattering if you’re petite, says Greer. The reason? The V shape can help elongate your legs, making you appear taller.

Rule 3: To Balance Out Sartorial Proportions, Show Some Skin

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

When you’re petite and wearing knee-high boots, if you choose to wear a skirt, it can help to show even a little bit of skin as a way to balance out longer or oversize silhouettes and ultimately give the illusion that you’re taller. Opt for a mini skirt or a midi and maxi that has a high slit rather than bottoms that totally cover you up. “You could even balance out the look with a lower neckline or by pushing up your sleeves,” says Greer.

Rule 4: If You’re Petite, Don’t Shy Away from a Boot with a Heel

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images

Even if it’s just a kitten or block heel, a little bit of extra height is usually going to look better than a flat boot if you’re petite. “A knee-high boot with a heel can be worn with jeans or pants, shorter or longer-length dresses and skirts, too, whereas flat boots will often only work with a small range of silhouettes when you’re on the shorter side,” she says.

