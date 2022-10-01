4 ruled out, 7 questionable in Colts vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) released their final injury reports Friday, which included plenty of big names ahead of the Week 4 matchup.
While the Colts only ruled one player out due to injury, they have three others listed as questionable. The Titans ruled out three players and currently have four players listed as questionable.
Here are the players with injury designations going into the Week 4 matchup:
Out | Colts S Julian Blackmon | Ankle
Questionable | Colts LB Shaquille Leonard | Back
Questionable | Colts DT DeForest Buckner | Elbow
Questionable | Colts OT Bernhard Raimann | Ankle
Out | Titans DB Ugo Amadi | Ankle
Out | LB Zach Cunningham | Elbow
Out | Titans S Amani Hooker | Concussion
Questionable | Titans WR Cody Hollister | Back
Questionable | Titans OLB Ola Adeniyi | Neck
Questionable | Titans CB Roger McCreary | Back
Questionable | Titans WR Kyle Philips | Shoulder
