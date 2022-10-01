4 ruled out, 7 questionable in Colts vs. Titans

The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) and Tennessee Titans (1-2) released their final injury reports Friday, which included plenty of big names ahead of the Week 4 matchup.

While the Colts only ruled one player out due to injury, they have three others listed as questionable. The Titans ruled out three players and currently have four players listed as questionable.

Here are the players with injury designations going into the Week 4 matchup:

Out | Colts S Julian Blackmon | Ankle

Questionable | Colts LB Shaquille Leonard | Back

Questionable | Colts DT DeForest Buckner | Elbow

Questionable | Colts OT Bernhard Raimann | Ankle

Out | Titans DB Ugo Amadi | Ankle

Out | LB Zach Cunningham | Elbow

Out | Titans S Amani Hooker | Concussion

Questionable | Titans WR Cody Hollister | Back

Questionable | Titans OLB Ola Adeniyi | Neck

Questionable | Titans CB Roger McCreary | Back

Questionable | Titans WR Kyle Philips | Shoulder

