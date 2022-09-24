4 ruled out, 1 questionable in Colts vs. Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) released their injury report with designations Friday ahead of the Week 3 game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

In total, four players were ruled out due to injuries and one player is listed as questionable for the matchup. Here’s a look at the players with injury designations entering Sunday’s game:

Out | Colts LB Shaquille Leonard | Back

AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Out | Colts OT Bernhard Raimann | Ankle

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Questionable | Colts DE Yannick Ngakoue | Back

AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Out | Chiefs K Harrison Butker | Left Ankle

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Out | Chiefs DE Michael Danna | Calf

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

