4 ruled out, 1 questionable in Colts vs. Chiefs
The Indianapolis Colts (0-1-1) and Kansas City Chiefs (2-0) released their injury report with designations Friday ahead of the Week 3 game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
In total, four players were ruled out due to injuries and one player is listed as questionable for the matchup. Here’s a look at the players with injury designations entering Sunday’s game:
Out | Colts LB Shaquille Leonard | Back
Out | Colts OT Bernhard Raimann | Ankle
Questionable | Colts DE Yannick Ngakoue | Back
Out | Chiefs K Harrison Butker | Left Ankle
Out | Chiefs DE Michael Danna | Calf
