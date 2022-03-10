4-round Saints mock draft takes an unconventional approach to retooling the roster

With five picks expected in the first four rounds of the 2022 NFL draft, the New Orleans Saints have more than enough capital to get an early jump on retooling their roster. In this mock draft, our focus will be on taking an unconventional approach, waiting to find an impactful wide receiver in the middle rounds and addressing some remaining needs after a quiet but efficient free agency period. Let’s start with the parameters ahead of this four-round Saints mock draft:

Draft Parameters

In this draft the focus will be on addressing as many positions of need in the first four rounds as possible without doubling up or trading picks, starting with an unconventional pick in the first round, and assuming the following has happened in free agency:

As the Saints enter the draft in this scenario, they can close the book on quarterback, added a talented slot receiver, brought in some versatile insurance at running back, have a serviceable player at free safety and have added to the interior defensive line, a sneaky need for the team this offseason.

What’s left to address will include a prototypical Z-receiver to line up opposite Michael Thomas, more talent on the defensive and offensive lines, a young option to develop at safety, and a pass catcher at tight end with athletic upside. All of which are achievable in the first five picks.

Round 1

As the picks fly off the board early in this mock a trend quickly takes shape: the trenches are a huge focus around the NFL. Several defensive and offensive linemen go in runs, leaving the Saints at pick 18 with quite a few options at popular positions. Quarterbacks like Kenny Pickett and Malik Willis along with wideouts like Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams are all there for the taking.

Story continues

Naturally then the my selection is Oklahoma defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey. Remember, the purpose of this exercise is to go with an unconventional approach. And here it is. After grabbing Harrison Phillips in free agency, the purpose of selection Winfrey is simple: to amp up the pass rush.

Dennis Allen’s history with the Saints defense doesn’t show a lot of blitzing — when they do go after the quarterback, it’s very selectively. Their focus has generally been to get after opposing quarterbacks with their front four and allow the rest of the unit to make plays in coverage. With Winfrey’s explosive first step and versatility on the defensive line, he would be the interior penetrator that’s was missing next to David Onyemata last year.

Why would he creep into the first round? A slim free agent market on interior pass rushers, the run at the position, and a standout Senior Bowl performance all help to elevate Winfrey who is already starting to get some first-round chatter after posting a 4.89 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. All of that along with the ability to wait for a receiver help the Oklahoma product sneak into day one.

Round 2

As the Saints end up back on the clock in the second round, offense dominates the previous selections. Wideouts, running backs, and tight ends come off the board with a few quarterbacks still lingering. To focus here should be to find either an impact player at a skill position or a player whose skillset can be developed over time to fit the desired mold of their position in the Saints’ system.

The latter feels the most enticing with the options on the board, so I selected Georgia safety Lewis Cine. Again unconventional relative to the selections of most mock draft. Safety will be a position to focus on after losing Marcus Williams in this scenario. Much like wide receiver, double-dipping at the position in free agency and the draft wouldn’t be a terrible idea.

The tricky part about this year’s incoming safety class is that there are not a lot of rangey coverage players to choose from. Outside of Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, Cine is the next best. Players like Penn State Jaquan Brisker or draft riser Jason Pitre from Baylor are both noted run support safeties that mostly occupy the box. While Cine’s range isn’t going to be the same as Williams’s out of the box, he has enough to make the prospect of his development exciting and likely expedient. Maintaining P.J. Williams in free agency room helps with this selection as well.

Round 3

It’s time to grab a wide receiver. We can be honest, it’s been time to grab one, but with the goal of exploring a mid-round option, this was worth the hold out for me. I had three intriguing options to choose from, each of which can have a case made to be the selection. On the board at the Saints’ pick were John Metchie from Alabama, Jalen Tolbert of South Alabama, and Boise State’s Khalil Shakir.

Like Crimson Tide teammate Jameson Williams, Metchie is recovering from a torn ACL that was suffered late in Alabama’s season during the SEC Championship game. Taking risks in the third round isn’t necessarily irresponsible, but considering the need at the position, lack of a free agent Z-receiver, and the other options on the board, I made the hard decision to pass on Metchie.

Shakir might be a vastly underrated gem who can be a real impact from the slot, but he doesn’t entirely match the prototype of a flanker on the outside, which is what we’re looking for. Which leads us to another Senior Bowl participant in Tolbert.

Tolbert is 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds with arms and hand measures just base south of Saints receiver Michael Thomas. The tandem of Thomas and Tolbert would be a dynamic one. The South Alabama alum shows excellent change of speed, physicality, and tracking ability when stretching the field. His 4.49 speed at his size is a plus along with his comfort fighting through contact against physical corners. Whether or not his skillset will translate across levels of competition into the NFL has hope based his performance against an SEC defense at Tennessee where he put up seven receptions for 143 yards and a touchdown catch.

Round 4

With two selections in the fourth round, one being the Saints’ original selection and the other being an estimated compensatory pick after Trey Hendrickson’s departure last season, we are still looking to add to the offensive line and bring in a pass-catching threat at tight end who brings some athletic upside.

To get things started, I was able to select offensive tackle Kellen Diesch from Arizona State. Diesch is one of my favorite mid-round tackle prospects mostly due to his athleticism and size. He put on a show at the NFL scouting combine with a 4.89 40-yard dash at 6-foot-7 and 301 pounds. That time was just a hundredth of a second off from the fastest time run by this year’s offensive linemen. He was also third in the vertical leap (32.5″) and second in the short shuttle (4.43).

Diesch’s success in the NFL will come down to his ability to add mass and be taken by the right offensive system that will allow him to move off the snap. A zone run-heavy team like New Orleans would be a good fit. The added mass would help him when he needs to anchor in pass protection. But with Ryan Ramczyk able to move to left tackle and James Hurst being more than serviceable on the right side, there would be no need to rush Diesch into a starting role.

As the second fourth round selection came along, there was one name I was watching the entire time – Virginia tight end Jelani Woods. Lo’ and behold, he made it 136, and I wasted no time jumping on the selection. Woods is a favorite tight end option here at Saints Wire, having already ended up with New Orleans in previous mock drafts. There is so much upside with a player like Woods, he’s remarkably hard to pass up.

The 6-foot-7, 259-pound prospect ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash at his position with a 4.61. His over 34-inch arms display his length along with the athleticism he possesses. Woods had a breakout year in 2021 before leaving Virginia in which he piled up 44 receptions for 598 yards and 8 touchdowns. Displaying that playmaking upside right before graduation along with these testing numbers could make Woods a steal at this point in the draft if utilized the right way at the next level. The Saints have been looking for a tight end in the passing game. Woods with his size and speed should have no problem wreaking havoc down the seams.

Reviewing the draft

Round 1: Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey

Round 2: Georgia S Lewis Cine

Round 3: South Alabama WR Jalen Tolbert

Round 4: Arizona State OT Kellen Diesch and Virginia TE Jelani Woods

It feels that we comfortably accomplished our missing to help to retool the Saints offense with mid-round selections after going defense early. This flies in the face of many draft experts and analysts who see the Saints going quarterback or wide receiver early, but is an interesting exploration of one of the many ways the draft can fall.

With the additions in free agency, this start to the draft class could be accompanied by more late-round selections at important positions like wideout and offensive line, or could go to unattended spots like a versatile defensive back with special teams upside or even a late developmental quarterback like Southeastern Louisiana’s Cole Kelley. Its success will be dependent upon scheme fit and development. But as the selections wrap up, our goals were achieved even without hitting the most popularly addressed positions in the first two rounds.

1

1