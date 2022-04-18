4-round Saints mock draft: Should Saints trade up for top safety Kyle Hamilton?

Draft day slides are no new thing. They happen every year. Some really talented player begins to fall in the draft after having a difficult spring — interviews don’t go well, they time slower than anticipated in workouts, and teams overthink the player. Then, it comes time for them to play, and they are just as talented as you think they would have been. This year, one of the candidates for a slide could benefit the New Orleans Saints very well.

Is it worth it to trade up yet again for a top player? All signs point to the Saints wanting to leave the draft with three rookie starters. Is there a scenario where they could pull off a trade-up and still achieve their draft goal? Here is one way that could happen, should the strange slide for Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton put him in reach:

The Trade

Houston Texans receive

Round 1, Pick 16

Round 3, Pick 98

New Orleans Saints receive

Round 1, Pick 13

The Texans are a prime candidate for the Saints to trade with. The value charts put this trade at essentially a draw, with a slight edge to New Orleans. The Texans get to add an extra player to their class, and the Saints get to grab a player at a position of need. Win-win. It helps that Houston has cut a couple deals with New Orleans before, sending out Bradley Roby and Mark Ingram, so there’s some history between both organizations.

Round 1, Pick 13: S Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Hamilton is one of the top players in the draft, but has seen a fall due to him not having inhuman athletic testing numbers in the pre-draft process, particularly the 40-yard dash (which he timed in 4.59 seconds at the NFL scouting combine). This is not a concern to me, as his numbers aren’t even that bad; in fact, his size-adjusted Relative Athletic Score is better than what Marcus Williams posted coming out of college. Hamilton weighed in at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds and put up the agility and explosive scores of a smaller player.

But those numbers aren’t as important because he is just flat out talented. Hamilton can make up for slight athletic deficiencies with sky-high football IQ, usually getting an early jump on his opponents. He can play free safety, box safety, linebacker, and rush off the edge if need be. He is an ultimate chess piece for a defense, and I would love to see how this coaching staff could take advantage of him. Safeties aren’t valued enough in the NFL; if he makes it to pick No. 13, the Saints would be wise to move up and get their Marcus Williams replacement.

Round 1, Pick 19: WR Chris Olave, Ohio State

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The good thing about having two first-round picks spaced so close together is you might find a player at No. 19 that you would have been happy with at No. 16 — since we moved up from the first pick to acquire Hamilton, we’re still positioned well to get an impactful wide receiver.

At this point in the offseason I doubt Chris Olave is a player that requires much of an introduction, but he continues to be my favorite fit at wide receiver for the Saints. There may be better player, overall, but Olave would fit next to Michael Thomas perfectly. He adds a toolset that the Saints do not have on the roster and that fans have been begging for, for years. He could do so much to elevate Jameis Winston’s game.

Round 2, Pick 49: Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

Smith is an excellent consolation prize if you miss out on one of the consensus top tackles in the draft’s first round, as he could eventually end up being the best of the bunch. His game is not as refined as the rest (he’s only been playing along the offensive line for five years), but his pure power and willingness to engage opponents make him an intriguing player. He has an elite motor, which is something needed for a tackle. He also has positional versatility at left tackle and left guard, should the Saints decide to use him elsewhere. With the right coaching, he could end up being an all-time tackle. Without the right coaching, his floor is still a tenacious NFL starter who fills a spot for a while. He could push James Hurst for the starting job right away but may benefit from a more patient approach.

Round 4, Pick 120: RB Rachaad White, Arizona State

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

White was the entirety of the Arizona State offense in 2020 as the Sun Devils’ leader in both rushing yards and receiving yards, and he held onto his rushing title in 2021, but he still remains a player that does not have a ton of tread on his tires with just 275 combined touches over the last two years. That is something that is very important when looking at these running back prospects. He has a similar skills set to Alvin Kamara, but brings enough to the table to make it an interesting running back duo for the future. It also allows New Orleans to not have to change up much of their offense, should Kamara need a breather or be suspended to start the season.

