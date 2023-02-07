4 late-round QBs the Steelers should target in the 2023 NFL draft

Last season the Pittsburgh Steelers spent its first-round pick on former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett. And despite the fact that Pickett appears to be the next great Steelers quarterback, Pittsburgh could find themselves drafting another quarterback in 2023.

The Steelers are going to have the decision to make about backup Mitch Trubiksy and his bloated salary and it’s unlikely Mason Rudolph returns. With all that, the Steelers could be in the market for a mid to late-round developmental quarterback to pair with a veteran to round out the depth chart. Here are four guys for the Steelers to consider.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

High ceiling quarterback with lots of physical tools and solid athletic ability.

Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Athletic dual-threat quarterback with high football IQ and a zippy arm.

Max Duggan, TCU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Experienced, smart quarterback with nice athleticism and lots of swagger.

Jake Haener, Fresno State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Confident, experienced passer with a strong arm and quick release.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire