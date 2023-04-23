4-round NFL mock draft for the Los Angeles Chargers

The 2023 NFL draft is less than a week away, so we are nearing the end of informing you who the Chargers could target while they’re on the clock.

With that being said, this is the final four-round mock draft before our last seven-round projections are released in a few days.

Round 1, No. 30 (Via Eagles), WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

The Chargers trading back is starting to generate some traction so in this simulation the Eagles traded up nine spots from the No. 30 overall selection to select Alabama safety Brian Branch.

Los Angeles also acquired Philadelphia’s second-round selection (No. 62 overall) while only also giving up their fourth-round pick (No. 125 overall). That gave the Bolts four picks in the top 100.

To kick things off, the Chargers injected a much-needed dynamic element into the wide receiver room with the selection of Downs.

Downs is an explosive runner after the catch. He is great at finding room in open space and taking it for chunk yards. He is a talented route runner with a full route tree. Given his shiftiness and dynamic ability in the open field, Downs can come in and immediately make a play as a return man, too.

Downs left North Carolina ranked No. 3 in the program in career receptions with 202. He had 2,483 receiving yards (No. 4 all-time at UNC) and 22 touchdown catches (No. 2) in his career as a Tar Heel. He put up back-to-back 1,000 receiving-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Round 2, No. 54, TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

With Gerald Everett only having one more year on his contract, Donald Parham’s injury concerns looming and Tre’ McKitty’s underwhelming play, the tight end position must be addressed. Kraft, who had a formal interview with the Chargers, could be a solid addition to the room.

At 6-foot-5 and 254 pounds, Kraft has a blend of size and strength. He has good speed, short-area quickness and ball skills. Kraft has the run-blocking ability and toughness to be a solid contributor in that department. Additionally, he has experience playing in-line, in the slot, and out wide.

Kraft had 65 receptions (the most among FCS tight ends) for 773 yards and six touchdowns as a first-team All-American in 2021. In 2022, he suffered an ankle injury that kept him sidelined for eight games. He returned to finish with 27 receptions for 348 yards and three touchdowns.

Round 2, No. 62 (Via Eagles), CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

J.C. Jackson’s status is unknown, as he is still recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon in Week 7. Additionally, Brandon Staley said last year that as long as he is the head coach, the Chargers will always be looking to add players to the positional room.

Brents stands tall at 6-foot-3 and 198 pounds, with 34-inch arms. On the field, he has great coverage skills, with the length to apply pressure, foot speed and fluidity, spatial awareness, and transition skills to stay on the hip of receivers. Furthermore, he is physical in run support.

Brents finished his collegiate career with 94 tackles, five interceptions and 11 passes defended.

Round 3, No. 85, EDGE Isaiah Mcguire, Missouri

The Chargers would benefit from another talent in the positional room Joey Bosa has been riddled with injuries throughout his career. Khalil Mack isn’t getting any younger. Chris Rumph’s play in his first two seasons hasn’t been inspiring.

At 6-foot-4 and 268 pounds with nearly 34-inch arms, McGuire has an excellent physical profile. He is a solid power rusher and strong at the point of attack to set the edge in the run game. His primary move is speed-to-power, but he has a good chop-rip move and has enough bend,

Over four seasons, McGuire compiled 116 tackles, 31 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Additionally, according to Pro Football Focus, McGuire recorded 72 pressures over the past two seasons.

