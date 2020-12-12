4-Round Mock Draft 2.0: Cowboys get cake, trade it, eat for days

This may not go over well, I already know but bear with me. It’s early in the draft process and rolling out mock after mock with the same players chosen will become repetitive very quickly. In our first mock, run a month ago, we had a small trade back and selected corner-corner-safety to hit the secondary with a barrage of high-level targets. All things being equal, that is likely going to be where we settle once it gets to mid-April. Bombard the secondary.

But four months prior? It’s imperative to consider every possibility. So what happens if the Dallas Cowboys are not enamored – for whatever reason – with the two cornerbacks most currently see as the top options? What happens if they aren’t enamored with the other defensive options projected for the top of the draft? Could they make moves backwards to stockpile picks, grab the best player on the board when they finally do select and then walk away with a mountain of defensive talent still ranked in their Top 30, 50, 100 players?

That’s what we did in this exercise, ending up with seven picks in the Top 88. This team has a talent deficiency, so rebuilding the base on defense is probably more important than finding a stud at one spot and leaving others to the end of the draft.

Assuming Dak Prescott is still the man in Dallas and will be under center for the foreseeable future, what about adding a fourth dynamic playmaker to his arsenal if it comes with a slew of defenders? Let’s rock.

TRADE: Send 1.04 To Carolina Panthers, Receive 1.07, 2.39, 4.108

TRADE: Send 1.07, 4.136 To Denver Broncos, Receive 1.10, 3.74, 4.111

1.10 - Kyle Pitts, Tight End, Florida

6-foot-6, 239 pounds Dalton Schultz has been serviceable as a replacement for Blake Jarwin, but there's an issue there. Schultz functions as a nice alternative to when defenses hone in on the wideout trio, he doesn't present matchup problems of his own. Jarwin may, but through four years in the league he hasn't done anywhere near that. He may, but that's taking a chance on what he could be, post-injury. Dallas should not neglect TE as a need. If they are in a space where they don't want to pick the top of the defensive players available and Pitts is there, it may be a no brainer. Standing 6-foot-6, Pitts invokes comparisons to some of the league's best. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah compares him to Las Vegas' Darren Waller, who is tearing the league up right now. He's not going to be a blocker early in his career, but with Tyron Smith and La'el Collins coming back, who cares?

Pitts is tall, long and ultra athletic. His versatility allows the Gators to use him in a variety of alignments. He gets a lot of reps as an inline tight end, but he will also play on the wing, flex out in the slot or split all the way out to the perimeter of the formation. He uses an arch release to free himself from the line of scrimmage and he gains ground quickly with his long, smooth stride. He's outstanding stretching the seam and isn't afraid to extend for the ball in traffic. I was impressed with Pitts' nuance at the top of his route. He doesn't just take grass. He understands how to stem up defenders and create separation. He doesn't display any hip or ankle stiffness, and his catch radius is outstanding.

Adding him to Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup will secure the title of league's best offense. And in a moment of honesty, the defense isn't going to be miraculously altered based on just one draft class. If Dallas wants to compete for a Superb Owl next season, it'll be because they have an unstoppable offense.

2.36 - Trevon Moehrig, Safety, TCU

6-foot-1, 208 pounds I feel bad for Xavier Woods, and it's not that he can't bounce back from this hideous 2020 performance where everything has gone wrong for him every game, but it's that the team can't count on the bounce back and they have to invest elsewhere when he hits free agency. Even if he's back, a high pedigree pick has to go to the position. From Jason Reid:

Moehrig is a true centerfield, single high safety type that has numbers-to-numbers type of range on the back end. He’s not quite a mistake eraser on the perimeter, but he can help clean up errors in the slot or over the middle of the field. He’s proven to be a much better player when allowed to roam in zone compared to man coverage. A very loose mover in coverage, he has the ability to hold up in man coverage, but his greatest value can be seen when asked to sit atop the third level and roam. Moehrig is excellent with diagnosing and attacking route concepts in the short-to-intermediate areas. Natural ball skills that have enabled him to have an affect on multiple throws in various portions of the field.

2.39 -Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami

6-foot-5, 259 pounds There's no guarantee Aldon Smith returns, Gregory seems to be good to go in the rush specialist role, but Dallas needs a young edge rusher opposite Tank Lawrence. Bradlee Anae can't get off the inactive list so one has to wonder where his athleticism fits with the team. Phillips is coming on really strong down the stretch of the CFB season, living up to his potential from UCLA. From The Draft Network:

He's got incredible natural ability. Quick off the LOS, shows a good, surprisingly developed sense for fits when isolated in space or when looking to aggressively attack offensive tackles in their pass sets. He's got length. Quickness. Speed to power. Flexibility. A whole lot of boxes checked for this former 5* prospect -- despite the limited sample size that forces a lot of projection when trying to value him as a football player.

3.68 -Jaylen Twyman, Defensive Tackle, Pittsbugh

6-foot-2, 290 pounds There seems to be promise out of Trysten Hill and Neville Gallimore, and Antwaun Woods is shoring up the run defense, but a stud lineman like this to add to the rotation on the interior with Woods likely gone after 2021? Makes too much sense. From Joe Marino, TDN:

Emerged as a redshirt sophomore in 2019, showcasing a dynamic pass rushing skill set. Showcases excellent vision to read the set of blockers and knows how to attack the pocket. Terrific quickness off the ball and he fires into the neutral zone with low pads and busy hands. Go-to pass rush moves are a push-pull and swim move. Illustrates good flexibility and the ability to reduce and get skinny through gaps. Has terrific functional strength when his pads are low - single blocks won’t move him out of his run fit. Plays with outstanding effort, relentlessly working to clear blocks and he’s urgent in pursuit. Highly driven given a challenging upbringing and desire to make a positive change for his family.

3.74 - Israel Mukuamu, Cornerback, South Carolina

(Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP) 6-foot-4, 205 pounds Just imagining having this towering, physical presence on the opposite side from Trevon Diggs brings tears to my eyes. 6 interceptions and 9 pass deflections over his last 17 games. From The Draft Network:

Long and rangy. Plays a physical brand of football in every regard. Excellent run defender and tackler. Does well to use his length to keep separation from blockers, disengage and finish. Aggressive tackler that rarely whiffs. Length shows up when tackling and he frequently finished outside of his frame. Plays to his size in coverage with a willingness to crowd receivers and get his hands on them. Ball skills when driving forward appear natural. Ultra competitive in everything he does on the field. Finds success staying leveraged in zone coverage and using his length to reduce throwing windows. Has played some safety and that may be his best and most natural role in the NFL. Impressive amount of spring in his feet and change of direction for a player of his build.

TRADE: Send 3.99, 2022 5th rounder to Miami Dolphins for 3.85

3.85 - Daniel Faalele, Offensive Tackle, Minnesota

6-foot-8, 400 pounds That's not a typo. The Cowboys have used UDFAs to sub for Tyron Smith and La'el Collins, but when it comes to getting someone in the pipeline to eventually replace Smith, it's time they get serious about their backup OT position. From The Draft Network:

Incredible athlete for his stature — he looks every bit of his listed size and he's got the necessary mobility to play at a high level in the pros. Because of his stature, he's got strong arm length and reach to attach to defenders and stay sticky; he pairs that length with necessary hand manipulation at the point of attack to torque and twist defenders out of gaps — including on backside cutoff. His range to climb to the second level is strong and he's capable to working into leverage on playside to cut off linebacker flow. A former rugby player who was unearthed late, his reps of playing the game of football are smaller than most, too — he's got significant untapped potential lying in wait. I appreciate his anchor against power rushers, he'll eat them up effortlessly and is capable of manhandling non-dynamic threats to his space. Has the foot mobility to be a strong pass protector in any style passing offense. Former 4-star recruit who received offers from a who's who of colleges, Faalele lives up to his billing as a unique athlete with all the raw materials needed to be a stalwart tackle.

TRADE: Send 4.105, 6.189 to New York Jets for 3.88

3.88 - Linebacker Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin

6-foot-1, 232 pounds At the very least, Sanborn will prevent Jaylon Smith from having to move over the MLB when Vander Esch's next injury occurs, and he could eventually keep Dallas from having to resign LVE to a big deal next offseason. From The Draft Network:

Did well in the B1G Championship against Ohio State to serve as a force to challenge both the pass & run against the Buckeyes' spread offense. Sanborn offers impressive football IQ for a younger talent and was quick to make reads and flow to the football throughout the course of his first season as a starter in 2019. Effective as a tackler, Sanborn is effective as both a downhill fill defender and scraping to work outside the hashes and play horizontally. He offers sufficient lateral mobility and range and can fill the MIKE role at the NFL level comfortably from an athletic perspective.

4.108 - Alim McNeill, Defensive Tackle, North Carolina State

6-foot-2, 315 pounds Adding to Twyman, Dallas shores up its future DT rotation with Hill and Gallimore by selecting a plug for the interior. From TDN:

Good athlete with good explosiveness. Features above average lateral quickness and his pursuit effort is outstanding. His best moments on tape come when he’s tasked with shooting gaps and serving as a penetration-style player. He’s pretty slippery through gaps and his blend of burst, flexibility and functional strength enables him to clear contact and disrupt. Has a sufficient anchor to hold up against single blocks and he competes against doubles.

4.111 - Tyreke Johnson, Cornerback, Ohio State

6-foot-1, 195 pounds Betting on a pro career outshining the college one, Johnson was highly recruited but kept getting passed by first-round talent CBs at the factory that is Ohio State. From TDN: