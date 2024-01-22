4-round mock draft 1.0 as we kick off the Eagles 2024 NFL offseason

The Eagles are looking for a reset after exiting the playoffs following a stunning 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs.

Even with Nick Sirianni’s team clinching a playoff berth for the third straight year, there are question marks centered around the personnel and coaching staff following a historic collapse that saw Philadelphia lose 6 of their final seven games.

It’s never too early to look ahead at the NFL draft, and with so many holes on defense, Howie Roseman has the assets to retool the roster.

Philadelphia has never drafted an off-the-ball linebacker in the first round, and they won’t this spring either, but Howie Roseman will reload in the trenches and could get a familiar name in the second round.

We’re looking ahead and releasing our first Eagles Wire mock draft of the offseason via the PFF simulator, with the Birds restocking in the trenches and the secondary.

RD 1 (22): Laiatu Latu, Edge rusher, UCLA

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 11: Laiatu Latu #15 of the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on November 11, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Eagles rebuilt in the trenches, and Brandon Graham could depart in free agency.

Latu skipped the LA Bowl against Boise State to focus on preparing for the NFL draft.

Latu won the Lombardi Award, given to the nation’s best defensive lineman, and was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.

In 12 games, Latu recorded 21.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles.

RD2 (50): Calen Bullock, S, USC

Nov 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; California Golden Bears wide receiver Jeremiah Hunter (3) battles for a pass against Southern California Trojans defensive back Calen Bullock (7) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The 6-3 190-pounder is a rangy playmaker in coverage who would make for a dynamic pairing with Sydney Brown.

USC has not had a defensive back selected in the first round since Adoree Jackson in 2017, and a safety was taken in the first round since Troy Polamalu in 2003.

Bullock started all 14 games on defense in 2022, with 48 total tackles, a team-high five picks, and five pass breakups. He earned All-American honors from Pro Football Focus and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection.

Bullock had 42 solo tackles, 2 INTs, and 7 PD this season.

RD2 (54): Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB, Clemson

Nov 19, 2022; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; Clemson Tigers linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. (54) points to the Miami Hurricanes offense during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

After watching elite linebackers dominate the AFC and NFC divisional rounds, Eagles GM Howie Roseman finally lands a talented and rangy linebacker.

Clemson’s All-American defender is the son of former Philadelphia linebacker Jeremiah Trotter.

Trotter Jr. had 91 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, two interceptions, and a forced fumble in 2022.

His 88 tackles (54 solo), 5½ sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles made him a Butkus Award finalist this season.

RD 3 (97): Blake Corum, RB, Michigan

Michigan running back Blake Corum runs against Washington during the first half of the national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Philadelphia has three running backs set for NFL free agency, and if GM Howie Roseman doesn’t want to pay D’Andre Swift $4 million a year, then the Michigan running back would pair well with Kenneth Gainwell.

During the past two seasons, Corum has logged 2,905 scrimmage yards and 47 touchdowns, averaging 5.3 yards per carry.

RD4 (137): Zak Zinter, OL, Michigan

Dec 4, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Zak Zinter (65) against the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan offensive guard had surgery to repair breaks in his tibia and fibula, suffered in the second half against Ohio State.

The All-American was a key member of two Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines and won three Big Ten Championships and a national championship.

If Jason Kelce retires and Sua Opeta departs in free agency, Zinter offers a versatile option for Jeff Stoutland a year after drafting Tyler Steen.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire