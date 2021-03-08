4-round 2021 mock draft focuses on Bills’ O-line

NFL.com recently took on a big undertaking. Analyst Chad Reuter released a massive four-round mock ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

For the Bills, the task was a bit easier though.

Thanks to Buffalo’s trade for Stefon Diggs a year ago, the Bills don’t have a fourth-round pick. That went to the Minnesota Vikings in the deal, so Buffalo only has picks in the first three rounds. With those, NFL.com’s use two of those selections on the Bills’ offensive line.

Here’s a full breakdown of the Bills’ picks in the new four-round mock draft via NFL.com:

Round 1, No. 30: OT Jalen Mayfield | Michigan

Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Reuter provided breakdowns for every first-round pick in the mock. Here's the one on Jalen Mayfield:

Free agent tackles Daryl Williams and Ty Nsekhe might not return to Buffalo for 2021. The Bills must protect their young star quarterback, Josh Allen, and also need to improve their ability to run the ball next season. Mayfield is a beast in the run game with the agility to be a solid pass protector for a long time.

Mayfield could be a player on the Bills' pre-draft radar. He's a tackle, but some project him to be a better guard at the next level. As NFL.com mentions, the Bills might need him on the outside at tackle, but there could be needs on the inside, too. Jon Feliciano is also a free agent and Ike Boettger is a restricted free agent. The most interesting part about Mayfield might be a Pro Football Focus comparison. PFF recently mocked him to the Bills, but in the second round. Is No. 30 too high for him?

Round 2, No. 61: LB Jabril Cox | LSU

LSU Tigers linebacker Jabril Cox (19). Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

According to The Draft Network, a 4-3 defense like the one the Bills run, is Jabril Cox's ideal NFL fit. He also is stout pass defender. Bringing in Cox with this high pick, NFL.com is likely projecting Buffalo loses linebacker Matt Milano in free agency. If that happens, Cox's skill set sounds a lot like Milano's, except at 6-foot-3, he's bigger than Milano.

Story continues

Round 3, pick No. 93: OL Quinn Meinerz, | Wisconsin-Whitewater

National offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz of Wisconsin -Whitewater (71), Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Via a small-school product in Quinn Meinerz, the Bills land another offensive lineman. As a third-round pick, there's a chance he would not be brought into Buffalo to be a Day 1 impact maker, but that could depend on those prior mentioned potential losses in free agency. Like Mayfield, Meinerz has versatility, but not to play tackle, rather, guard and center. At the 2021 Senior Bowl, for a small-school guy, Meinerz was actually a standout. Bleacher Report said he caught "everyone's attention."

1

1