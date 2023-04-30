4 roster needs the Steelers still must address

The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the clear winners of the 2023 NFL draft but the work isn’t done. Even during the final day of the draft, the front office recognized they were not going to get a slot cornerback via the draft so they opted to sign one mid-draft instead. But despite how good the Steelers draft was, here are four roster needs the Steelers still have to address.

Backup running back

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

With the draft done, it will be interesting to see if the Steelers try to re-sign Benny Snell Jr. to round out the running back depth chart or bring in another undrafted rookie to work with Anthony McFarland Jr. as the reserves behind Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren.

Edge rusher

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

With all due respect to Nick Herbig, he does not fix the problems at backup outside linebacker. Pittsburgh cannot go into the season hoping he will be ready to rotate in with T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. This is where a veteran is needed.

Backup offensive tackle

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

I think we all believe Broderick Jones is going to end up in the starting lineup at left tackle. But as of now, the Steelers don’t have a viable option to compete with Dan Moore Jr. to be the team’s top reserve tackle for both sides. Another spot where a veteran is needed.

Backup quarterback

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing major here but Pittsburgh does need to sign a fourth quarterback for training camp. This changes is the Steelers find themselves in a money crunch and decide to release Mitch Trubiksy and a more talented veteran option is required.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire