4 roster needs the Bills still must address

The Buffalo Bills front office has been busy as of late, looking for opportunities to improve the team’s roster as well as its salary cap situation.

Among the tasks at hand have been adding to certain areas of need among position groups.

While we’ve seen a number of new faces join the team this offseason, some areas still require long term solutions.

With that, here are some roster needs the team must still address.

Inside Linebacker

That Buffalo didn’t pursue one of the top players at this position in the draft, or make a strong pursuit in free agency, could be very telling.

It’s unknown whether Brandon Beane and company had a first round grade on one, or whether they believe the right player is in another draft or free agency period altogether.

What we do know is, for now, it appears they are rolling with the players on their depth chart rotation.

They may need to add talent to the position at some point, as it’s the lone area of need that saw no new additions during the offseason to fill the absence left by the departure of starter Tremaine Edmunds.

Defensive Tackle

The one position that Brandon Beane expressed he’d wished they’d found in the draft was at defensive tackle.

Free agent Poona Ford was brought in afterward as an addition for the season, but expect Beane to continue to look to add talent and competition to improve at the position.

It sounds like there may be unfinished business there.

Running Back

Even after signing Damien Harris, the team added Latavius Murray, both on one-year deals, those short term pacts could imply those roster spots in the running backs position group could be placeholders to a long term solution.

They also signed Fresno State RB Jordan Mims as an un-drafted free agent.

Last year’s second round draft pick James Cook appears headed for RB1 duties, and Nyheim Hines figures to factor in as well. Harris is the big bodied back the team has missed.

Still, the short contracts suggest the Bills may still be looking for their long term RB2.

Offensive Line

Some strong additions to the position group rotation have the Bills O-Line replenished with new depth and talent by way of free agency and the draft.

Still, the starting five players who take the field may give indicate whether that depth is enough, and that talent sufficient.

This spot could go to an area like the the Bills pass rush as well, but for now with the offensive line talent yet unproven, it remains to be seen how strong that unit is yet. More additions could be coming.

