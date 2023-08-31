4 roster building lessons from the Vikings 53-man roster

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is only in his second season as the general manager of the Minnesota Vikings, but there’s already a clear direction that the team is heading.

Sparing the masses from the discussion about a “competitive rebuild,” the Vikings’ initial 53-man roster was another step in shaping how the team will approach roster building.

Understanding which trends are worth watching can be challenging because rosters can change week-to-week, let alone every season, but enough stuff is worth observing as the Vikings continue in this direction.

The more the merrier in the secondary

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have mostly kept double-digit players in the secondary, even dating back to Rick Spielman’s time in charge.

This season, the Vikings kept 11 players on their first 53-man roster, including players with hyper-specific roles. NaJee Thompson will spend all his time on special teams, but that didn’t stop the Vikings from finding a way to keep him on the team’s active roster to begin the season.

The biggest shock, though, might be safety Theo Jackson. Jackson had plenty of moments during the preseason, but keeping a sixth safety seems slightly excessive. However, the Vikings see something with Jackson and must have thought he would’ve been claimed should he hit waivers. As a result, keeping him on the roster ensures they can continue to oversee his development.

Keep an eye on this room as the roster continues to change. It’s hard to imagine the Vikings keeping 11 players in the secondary all season, even if it is a staple of Brian Flores-led defenses.

The Vikings will take risks, and get off those risks regardless of the cost

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Reagor made the team’s 53-man roster from preseason but was quickly waived to make space for free agents.

Contractually, the decision to release Reagor is a head-scratcher. Reagor had a fully guaranteed contract for 2023, meaning the Vikings would pay him regardless of his status on the roster. Still, that didn’t prevent the Vikings from waiving him just a day after the first cutdown.

Adofo-Mensah traded for Reagor last season and even included a conditional fifth-round pick. The trade hasn’t worked out, but it was a calculated risk for a former first-rounder who may have needed a change of scenery. Instead, he’ll

Draft position doesn't matter

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings moved off of three draft picks made by Adofo-Mensah since he took over.

Offensive tackle Vederian Lowe (2022 6th round) was traded to the New England Patriots, while defensive tackle Esezi Otomewo (2022 5th round) and running back DeWayne McBride (2023 7th round) were released as part of the cutdown.

The sunken cost fallacy still lives true in the NFL, as general managers are afraid to admit a missed draft pick by releasing them. However, Adofo-Mensah doesn’t appear to care about a player’s draft stock.

UDFAs who impress will unsurprisingly make the roster

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Every team handles undrafted free agents differently, but the Vikings have given them a specific path to the roster.

That path begins with figuring out what their specific roles will be. Most undrafted free agents were given hyper-specific jobs during the preseason and were likely evaluated based on their ability in that role.

That approach resulted in the Vikings uncovering two undrafted rookies who should see immediate playing time as a rookie. Ivan Pace, Jr. was given a lot of responsibility as a linebacker, but he can go downhill and stop plays, which will help him see the field immediately. NaJee Thompson was strictly a special teamer but shined as a gunner in the first two preseason games.

Luiji Vilain made the 53-man roster in 2023 but only appeared in three games. During last year’s preseason, he finished with two turnovers.

The Real Forno Show

[lawrence-related id=82304,82305,82302,82299,82294,82171]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire