4 rookies on Steelers initial Week 1 depth chart to start versus Buffalo Bills

The first depth chart of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 season was revealed on Monday. Of the five remaining rookies, four are in line to start Week 1 in Buffalo. Not too shabby.

RB Najee Harris

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Najee Harris is the only rookie of the Steelers 2021 NFL draft class for which there was never a question about whether he'd start Week 1. We'll see how Harris will handle the demand for him to contribute immediately and take pressure off Ben Roethlisberger.

C Kendrick Green

AP Photo/Matt Durisko

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin never appeared sold on Kendrick Green this offseason. On the initial depth chart post-cutdowns, Green was listed on the second team with J.C. Hassenauer starting. It's early in the week of prep for the Bills, but that debacle appears to have cleared itself up. That's great news all around -- the Steelers have already heavily invested in Green; it would've been a shame to see him warming the bench Week 1.

T Dan Moore, Jr.

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

With veteran tackle Zach Banner out for (at minimum) the first three games of the season, the spotlight is on Dan Moore, Jr. He had performed well in the preseason; let's hope that continues when it really counts.

TE Pat Freiermuth

AP Photo/Fred Vuich

If the Week 3 preseason game against the Detroit Lions is any indication, Pat Freiermuth will light up the endzone for the Steelers this season. He's listed as a co-starter along with vet Eric Ebron, but let's not kid ourselves.

1

1