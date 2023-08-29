4 rookies who could help make this Penn State football defense great

Defense should lead the most balanced Penn State football team in more than a decade, maybe two.

One of the best defenses in the country, too?

This group certainly has gained increasing national media noise, from its returning All-America cornerback (Kalen King) to 250-pound star linebacker (Abdul Carter) to its stockpile of elite edge rushers.

A group that expects to solve its only viable weakness coming into the season — stopping opponents' running game up the middle.

A defense that could even continue to improve as the season goes? Penn State's best defense, quite possibly, since 2008 or 1999 or some time farther back.

Penn State cornerbacks coach Terry Smith talks with CB Elliot Washington II (16) during football media day at Beaver Stadium on Sunday, August 6, 2023, in State College.

The key are the four true freshmen who have been green-lighted to burn their redshirts before their first game. The only rookies seemingly guaranteed to play significant meaningful minutes this coming season are all on defense.

Head coach James Franklin announced them Tuesday, during his first weekly press conference of the season: linebacker Tony Rojas, safety King Mack and cornerbacks Zion Tracy and Elliot Washington.

Remember: These guys should play a lot on special teams and defense this fall not because they must. But because they're too good not to.

The next great Penn State linebacker?

That says a lot about not just what this defense holds for the future but how it is built to carry the team through this season — Penn State's best shot yet at qualifying for its first College Football Playoff.

Start at linebacker.

Penn State freshman linebacker Tony Rojas (13) tackles sophomore wide receiver Omari Evans (5) during the Blue-White game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, April 15, 2023, in State College. Rojas finished the day with a game-high nine total tackles.

Rojas arrived in January as one of the nation's top linebacking recruits, then immediately worked hard enough to add 30 pounds of much-needed muscle and mass to be a viable force in the Big Ten this fall.

He led the defensive attack in April's Blue-White Game. And he may already be the team's third-best linebacker, behind the All-America candidate Carter and junior Curtis Jacobs, who surged at the end of last season. Rojas may add the depth and ability to push Penn State's linebacking unit into elite status.

How PSU secondary is loaded

Go to the secondary.

Penn State already boasts one of the best with King and seniors Johnny Dixon and Daequan Hardy manning the top cornerback spots and lots of returning experience at safety.

But Tracy, Mack and Washington (the latter pair from the Deep South), add an extra gear of athleticism, speed and playmaking ability to the back end. Mack and Washington, in particular, will push for playing time on defense immediately — already demonstrating their ability to take the ball away in preseason camp.

Washington and Tracy will push sophomore Cam Miller for that important fourth cornerback spot. Mack will do the same at safety.

Firstly, this phenomenon boosts Penn State's aggressive, attacking, heavy-rotation style under coordinator Manny Diaz. He likes to come at opponents in waves of pressure.

But these rookies also will help guard against a drop-off from unavoidable injuries. They should be able to contribute regularly as main participants in short order.

That's the kind of depth necessary to contend for a title in the toughest division in college football.

That gives this defense the chance to be Penn State's best in 15 years, and maybe even longer.

