4 New Year’s resolutions for the Carolina Panthers in 2022

If there’s one team in the NFL that desperately needs a fresh start, it’s probably the Carolina Panthers.

The validity of their all-important “culture” has been compromised, they have no type of foundation at the most vital position of the sport, there’s a bunch of money invested in a bunch of wrong places and their resources for the future are scarce. Oh, and the fans are none too happy about any of it.

So, with a new year should come some new resolutions for this defeated franchise. Let’s turn the page and set four New Year’s resolutions for the Panthers in 2022.

*As a disclaimer, we will not be advocating for any firings. Suggesting someone lose their livelihood isn’t exactly of the holiday spirit, ya filthy animals.

Find offensive linemen

This is like the leaky faucet in the house that hasn’t been fixed for years—except it’s closer to a flood than a leak and it’s actually been about 10 years.

Carolina’s offensive line has been cracked for much too long now, which puts this particular resolution right at the top of our list. And the 2021 season, where the Panthers have used 11 different (and largely ineffective) starting groups, has been a perfect portrayal of this serious issue.

Other than the right tackle position, there are very apparent needs across the entire front. Guards John Miller and Pat Elflein have not proved to be reliable (in a few senses of the word), center Matt Paradis is set to enter free agency off an ACL tear and Cameron Erving wasn’t the answer for three other teams over his first six NFL seasons—so why would he be the answer at the toughest spot on the line now?

Perhaps rookie Brady Christensen and Deonte Brown can pay off at some point, ideally with Christensen filling out on the blindside and Brown eating up one of the interior jobs. But while some homegrown development from those two would be great, the Panthers will need to acquire some more worthwhile hog mollies to get this thing finally repaired.

Switch it up with Christian McCaffrey

For better or for worse, the Panthers are stuck with McCaffrey. (Didn’t think we’d be referring to him as such a burden about two years ago, did you?)

Well, we are and that’s because they’ll be hard-pressed to find any takers on an oft-injured running back who recently signed a four-year, $64 million extension. So when life gives you lemons—even though you really gave yourself those very expensive lemons—you make lemonade.

Carolina has to change up its approach with McCaffrey in some form or fashion. A laundry list of injuries—ranging anywhere from a shoulder sprain to a hamstring strain to a literal pain in his butt—has forced the All-Pro rusher out of almost 70 percent (23 of 33) of the team’s games since 2020.

Will the coaching staff really take an honest approach at lessening his workload? Can the front office find a worthy enough complement for McCaffrey to share the backfield with? Or could a switch to wideout be a possibility both parties decide to entertain?

Get real about Sam Darnold

This’ll be as close as we get to calling for a ticket out of town. But, like McCaffrey, good luck trying to trade away this problem.

Carolina’s Darnold experiment has not proven head coach Matt Rhule or general manager Scott Fitterer correct for their risk this past offseason. It’s only proven that Samuel Richard Darnold is still Samuel Richard Darnold.

2017’s third overall pick, both here and with the New York Jets, has yet to turn his perceived upside into anything concrete as a pro. His surprising four-game start to the season, a run that actually looked much better on paper (297.3 passing yards per game) than it did on tape, quickly turned into a rancid five-game stretch of a 159.4-yard average and eight interceptions.

His wildly inconsistent footwork, above all, keeps leading to numerous issues—pocket navigation, timing, establishing a base—and remains very present. And what’s even more concerning is that Darnold himself said he identified that very flaw during his lengthy absence, yet still fell into the same pitfalls in his Week 16 return.

Simply put, Darnold is not coachable enough—at least from he’s shown us thus far—to be a long-term answer under center. The Panthers already invested almost $19 million as well as second and fourth-round picks for 2022 into this failed project. So investing any more time, the most valuable asset of all, into him past 2021 would only be counterproductive.

Give Cam Newton the goodbye he deserves

There is a path this offseason that could lead Newton back to Carolina.

Albeit a winding one, the admiration for Cam from both players and fans may very well lead to owner David Tepper stepping in on his behalf once again. Plus, perhaps a full-length spring and summer, which would give the former MVP an actual shot at learning and developing chemistry with the offense, yields much better results.

But if this is indeed the end of the line for No. 1 in the black and blue, the organization must send him off with some proper dignity this time.

Newton’s departure back in 2020 was anything but graceful. From Tepper continuously and publicly questioning his health to the pittance of a tweet in thanking him for his nine years of dragging this otherwise irrelevant franchise to its greatest successes, the messy divorce didn’t sit well with the Carolina faithful.

In fact, that sour taste wasn’t washed away for many fans until his triumphant return this season. And there’s the key—the fans.

The Panthers can ill afford to, for a lack of a better term, piss off its supporters more than they already have. Between that and the embarrassing product they’ve thrown out there in 2021, there isn’t much good faith left.

Out of respect for both them and the greatest player in the team’s history, Newton should most definitely get the red carpet treatment, even if it’s on the way out.

