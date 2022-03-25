4 remaining free agents the Rams should prioritize

The Los Angeles Rams have had an eventful offseason thus far, which shouldn’t shock anyone in the slightest. The Rams began the offseason by re-signing Joseph Noteboom, Brian Allen, and Coleman Shelton to ensure they retained the majority of their offensive line.

Los Angeles then signed Matthew Stafford to an extension and they surprisingly inked a deal with Allen Robinson to bolster their receiving corps. Meanwhile, the hearts of Rams fans were ripped to shreds with Andrew Whitworth retiring, Johnny Hekker being released, and Robert Woods getting traded.

On top of that, Von Miller departed in free agency to the Buffalo Bills, Austin Corbett joined the Carolina Panthers, Darious Williams signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Sebastian Joseph-Day didn’t travel far to join forces with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Following all of the moves that Los Angeles has already made, there are still positions that the team could address through free agency. Among all of the free agents that remain available, here are four guys the Rams should prioritize.

Jadeveon Clowney

With the departure of Miller in free agency, the Rams have a glaring need at edge rusher. Leonard Floyd will hold things down on one side, but betting on Justin Hollins, Chris Garrett, or Terrell Lewis to fill the void left behind by Miller could be a massive mistake.

Za’Darius Smith would have been the top choice here with his deal with the Baltimore Ravens falling through, however, seeing that he’s signed with the Minnesota Vikings, he’s no longer available. Following Smith’s quick exit from the open market (again), the best edge rusher available — and one that makes sense for the Rams — is Jadeveon Clowney.

The former No. 1 overall might not produce eye-popping sack numbers and he may have injury concerns, but he’s still 29 years old and he brings a variety of valuable traits to whichever team he signs with. Clowney is effective at setting the edge in the run game and he’d get plenty of one-on-one opportunities playing alongside Aaron Donald and Floyd.

Stephon Gilmore

As it currently stands, the top three cornerbacks on the Rams would be Jalen Ramsey, Robert Rochell, and David Long Jr. Williams left in free agency for the Jaguars and Donte Deayon remains a free agent, though, Los Angeles could elect to bring him back to potentially operate as the team’s nickel in 2022.

That being said, the Rams would benefit from adding a proven cornerback that thrives on the outside. Stephon Gilmore has yet to decide where he wants to play next season and creating a duo with Ramsey could be something that interests the former Defensive Player of the Year.

Gilmore has recorded 11 interceptions and 45 pass breakups in the past four seasons. Even though Gilmore will be turning 32 years old in September, he still gives the Rams some assurance at a position that needs some consistency outside of Ramsey. We’ve seen Ramsey lobby for Gilmore to join the Rams before, so why not this offseason?

Bobby Wagner

Fans of the Rams (including myself) are draining their phone batteries waiting for any news pertaining to Bobby Wagner. Wagner has visited the Rams and some reports suggest there is mutual interest for both sides getting a deal done.

But as of this moment, Wagner is still undecided on where he wants to play next. Don’t get me wrong, signing Wagner would be fantastic for a Rams team that could use some aid at inside linebacker, but he shouldn’t be the team’s most sought-after free agent right now.

While Ernest Jones earned himself a starting role in 2022, Wagner could play alongside the second-year linebacker, replacing Troy Reeder. The six-time All-Pro would be a massive upgrade at linebacker (even at 31 years old), but he plays at a position that isn’t the biggest need for the Rams, regardless if fans want to hear that or not.

Melvin Ingram

Once again, the Rams would be best making sure they have a viable solution to replacing Miller off of the edge. One does not simply ‘replace’ Miller, but Los Angeles could sign a veteran edge rusher in free agency that could help soften the blow of Miller’s departure.

Aside from Clowney, Melvin Ingram is another name that would make sense for the Rams. Ingram, who turns 33 next month, showed he still has gas left in the tank this past season with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ingram could come in and immediately start on the defensive front alongside Donald, Floyd, and Greg Gaines while simultaneously being a veteran for the younger guys like Garrett and Lewis to learn from. Coming away with either Clowney or Ingram would be a decent way for the Rams to address their massive need in the pass-rushing department.

