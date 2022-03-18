4 recently cut players the Cardinals should be interested in

The Arizona Cardinals have not been active in acquiring outside free agents. Their one outside signing was cornerback Jeff Gladney.

The Cardinals appear to be angling to get compensatory picks in next year’s draft like they received this year. One way to do that is by signing players who have been released. When a player is signed after getting released before the end of their contract, it doesn’t count towards the compensatory formula.

A few recently released players should garner interest from the Cardinals. Whether they will or not is uncertain, but they all fill critical needs the roster has.

DL Fletcher Cox

Cox is one of the more-feared defensive tackles in the league and was released by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz, a former Eagle, tried to recruit Cox to Arizona.

Come on out to the desert big dog @fcoxx_91 https://t.co/TrxgxRWckW — Zach Ertz (@ZERTZ_86) March 17, 2022

Now, the latest has Cox re-signing with the Eagles, but he would fit in Arizona. They recently released Jordan Phillips and could use another big-time defender in the interior. Pairing him with J.J. Watt would be something else.

WR Julio Jones

Jones was released by the Tennessee Titans this week. He played in only 10 games last season and had a career-low 31 receptions for 434 yards and one touchdown.

Just last offseason, there was chatter about potentially coming to Arizona. DeAndre Hopkins said last offseason that he and Jones have spoken about being teammates.

The Cardinals targeted an aging, one-time star receiver last year in A.J. Green. He had more than 800 receiving yards in 2021.

The Cardinals have a gaping hole at receiver, as Christian Kirk signed with the Jaguars and A.J. Green has not re-signed.

Jones, although he has missed seven games each of the last two seasons, would make the offense deadly.

OLB Za'Darius Smith

Smith was released by the Green Bay Packers, then had a contract agreement with the Baltimore Ravens. However, he elected not to sign the deal and is still available as a free agent.

The Cardinals have a huge need at outside linebacker with the departure of Chandler Jones. Smith gives them production and is 29 years old instead of Jones’ 32 years of age.

OL Billy Turner

The Cardinals have not done anything with the offensive line yet. They presumably need to upgrade at right guard. As of right now, Josh Jones or Justin Murray are slated to play there.

Turner was the Packers’ starting right tackle last two seasons but started at right guard before that. He played for the Denver Broncos when Cardinals offensive line coach and run-game coordinator Sean Kugler was the O-line coach there.

He plays a position the Cardinals need and he already has a relationship with the position coach. He should be on their radar.

