4 reasons why the Ravens will beat the Bills in the divisional-round playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs tonight. As is usually the case, the deeper into the playoffs a team goes, the harder it gets. And in this instance, the Bills are going to be a very tough and different test than the one the Ravens just wrapped up last week.

Baltimore is coming off a wild-card victory over the Tennessee Titans. Buffalo, as the AFC’s No. 2 seed, is fresh off beating the Indianapolis Colts. While the Ravens entered the playoffs as one of the hottest teams in the AFC, the Bills are no slouch either.

If Baltimore is destined to advance to the AFC Championship Game, it’ll be because of these few reasons.

The cornerback duo of Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters

Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Buffalo used the offseason to dramatically improve their passing attack. Trading with the Minnesota Vikings for wide receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bills provided quarterback Josh Allen with a 1,000-yard receiver. Diggs exceeded expectations this season, leading the NFL with 127 receptions for 1,535 yards. Diggs' eight touchdown receptions went a long way in seeing Buffalo finish the regular season as the second highest-scoring offense this season, giving the Bills their first division title in 25 years. While Buffalo's passing attack is clearly their strength this season, Baltimore has a secondary capable of disrupting it. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters have been a dynamic duo since the Ravens traded for Peters last season. They've come up with big plays time and again -- both interceptions and forced fumbles, causing quarterbacks to have to pay close attention to where both are at before throwing the ball. Peters ended the Titans' hope with an interception last week. Baltimore's secondary may get another opportunity at a game-sealing play tonight.

The Ravens' rushing attack

AP Photo/Nick Wass

For the second consecutive season, the Ravens' rushing attack was tops in the league. Averaging 191.9 rushing-yards-per-game in the regular season, Baltimore's rushing attack actually improved significantly over the last five weeks of the season, bumping that average to more than 267 rushing-yards-per-game over that stretch. When the Ravens lean on their run game, big things tend to happen. Buffalo will likely come into this game trying to stop Baltimore on the ground. Unfortunately, they haven't been very good at it, falling to physical and fast ground attacks all season long. While the Ravens hold the best run offense, the Bills have given up the seventh-worst yards-per-attempt average on defense. But it's more than just Baltimore's ground game adding points to the scoreboard and keeping drives alive. If the Ravens can get things going on the ground, they'll be able to sustain long drives, which will keep quarterback Josh Allen and that impressive Buffalo offense off the field and give Baltimore's defense some much-needed rest between series to stay fresh.

Josh Allen will have minimal time in the pocket

AP Photo/Bryan Woolston

Baltimore's pass rush has found somewhat of a groove in recent weeks. Over the last five weeks, the Ravens have accumulated 12 sacks and 29 quarterback hits. While they haven't gotten home all the time, Baltimore has been able to use more four-man rushes to get into the backfield and disrupt plays while utilizing blitzes to bring more consistent pressure when needed. Matthew Judon, Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue, and Patrick Queen are just a couple of players on the Ravens' front-seven that have made an impact all year long. And with Buffalo's rushing offense not being stellar, they'll have a better chance to pin their ears back and harass quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills have a solid offensive line that ranks fifth in the NFL in adjusted sack rate, according to Football Outsiders. But with Allen holding onto the ball a little too often at times this season, the offensive line's success rate hasn't exactly trimmed the sack total to a comparable total. All it takes is one play where Allen is forced into a quick read or makes a bad throw because he's hit for this game to turn on Buffalo hard. The combination of Peters and Humphrey on the back end along with a punishing pass rush should be the ticket to some of those mistakes.

The Ravens are mentally ready

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

If there's one thing the Ravens have learned from their playoff loss a season ago and the adversity of this season, it's that everything is earned. Baltimore is far more battle-tested right now than they were a year ago, even if last season's team was actually better on paper. After beating the Cleveland Browns in the closing minutes of Week 14 and taking down the Titans last week, the Ravens are mentally tough enough to handle whatever the Bills can throw at them, and answer with some big hits of their own.

