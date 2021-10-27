4 reasons why Joe Flacco should start over Mike White

The Jets traded for Joe Flacco, but Mike White is expected to start over the veteran until Zach Wilson is healthy, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

This makes sense for the Jets’ Week 8 match with the Bengals, as throwing Flacco into the starting role mid-week won’t help anyone. But it’s a little surprising that the Jets would just hand the reigns over to White until Wilson returns, as he had not attempted a regular-season pass prior to the Patriots loss.

Flacco spent the entire 2020 season with the Jets and played in a similar offense during his time with the Ravens and Broncos. His experience on the field and in the film room is miles ahead of White despite the lack of time with the organization this summer.

For those reasons and a few others, Flacco is the far better choice to start once he gets reacquainted with his surroundings. Let’s dive in …

More experience

Flacco has started 175 games during his 12 years in the league. He’s attempted more than 6,000 passes. White has never started a game and attempted his first regular-season pass this past week. Regardless of age or skillset, Flacco’s knowledge of the game and understanding of how to command a huddle and run an offense cannot be discounted when compared with the inexperienced White.

Understands LaFleur's offense

One of Flacco’s best seasons in the NFL came in 2014 while running a variation of the Mike Shanahan offense under Ravens offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak. Flacco threw for 3,986 yards while completing 62.1 percent of his passes with 27 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. While Mike LaFleur’s offense is a little different, Flacco at least knows what is expected in a similar system. He also worked with Rich Scangarello, a Kyle Shanahan disciple, in their lone season with the Broncos.

Familiarity with the roster

White has spent the entire 2021 season with the Jets, but Flacco spent all of 2020 with most of the same players. The offensive line is mostly the same as last year and receivers Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mims had solid performances during Flacco’s four games under center. Crowder tallied 18 receptions for 206 yards and two touchdowns in four games, while Mims added seven receptions for 133 yards in two games.

Jets know what they'll get

While the unknown of White is enticing for a team clearly in evaluation mode, Flacco provides more stability, continuity and talent for a young offense that needs to develop at other positions. Neither White nor Flacco are the future, but the skill players are, and Flacco is better for their growth. Not only is he a veteran, but he’s a productive one that didn’t play terribly for the Jets in 2020. Though Flacco went 0-4 as a starter, he put up 864 yards on 74 completions with six touchdowns and three interceptions. The Jets also averaged 27.5 points during Flacco’s final two starts and lost by just nine combined points.

