4 reasons why the Bears will beat the Lions in Week 13

The Chicago Bears are looking to break a five-game losing streak that has all but dashed any hopes for making the playoffs. While the postseason seems a long shot at this point, they’re still mathematically in this thing.

But in order to keep their slim playoff hopes alive — and for general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy’s sakes — the Bears are going to need to get a win over the Detroit Lions, which is anything but a sure thing.

With that said, here are four reasons why the Bears have a good chance of defeating the Lions in Week 13.

The Bears have dominated the series in last five meetings

While there's not a lot of reasons to feel remotely confident about the Bears heading into this game, history shows they've dominated this series against the Lions over the last three years. Chicago has won the last five games, and they've yet to lose to Detroit since Matt Nagy took over as head coach. While the past doesn't mean a darn thing here, there's a confidence this Bears team should have when they welcome their NFC North rivals to Soldier Field on Sunday.

Chicago's defense has something to prove

Chicago's defense isn't the product they put out on the field last Sunday against the Packers, and that's what they'll be looking to prove against the Lions. Matt Nagy talked about a sense of pride when it comes to that unit, and the defense will be eager to return to their dominant form against a reeling Lions squad that fired head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn last week. The Bears have one of the league's best defenses, and look for them to return to that, especially if defensive tackle Akiem Hicks makes his return after missing a game and a half with a hamstring injury.

Mitchell Trubisky has played his best against the Lions

While it's safe to say Trubisky isn't the future in Chicago, he has a chance to help his team sweep the Lions for the third straight season on Sunday. Trubisky has played at his best when facing Detroit, particularly in the previous four meetings. In those four games, Trubisky has posted a 4-0 record, where he's had a 69.3 completion percentage with 12 touchdowns and one interception for a 124.4 passer rating. We'll see if that strong play continues now that Patricia is no longer calling the shots in Detroit.

Bears should be able to get the run game going

The Bears run game has been abysmal this season, but there's reason for optimism heading into Sunday's game against the Lions. David Montgomery had his best outing of the season against the Packers last week, where he had 11 rushes for 103 yards, his first 100-yard rushing game this year. There's an opportunity for Montgomery to find similar success against one of the league's worst run defenses in Detroit, which is giving up 133.4 rushing yards per game.

