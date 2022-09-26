4 reasons the Steelers should start Kenny Pickett the rest of the season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are quickly coming to a crossroads at the quarterback position. The team is 1-2 and losing ground in the AFC North. This has many speculating about not if but when the Steelers will turn to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett to take over the starting spot. Here are four reasons the Steelers should start Pickett.

Pickett isn't a typical rookie

In most cases when we talk about waiting to start a rookie, it often has to do with the age and maturity of an underclassman. Pickett is already 24 years old and shows a level of maturity you don’t often see from rookies. This also uniquely prepares him for the inevitability of the team struggling while he is in there.

You can always go back

There’s nothing to say if the Steelers turn to Pickett and things don’t work out, the team can still go back to Trubisky if necessary. Trubisky has been through it all from first-round pick to backup in just a few seasons. Sitting him down and putting him back in isn’t going to hurt his confidence.

The offense can work better with Pickett

One way the Steelers offense can be effective is with the RPOs in Matt Canada’s playbook. We saw a bit of that with Trubisky but Pickett is younger with fresh legs and has the athleticism to be a real weapon on the ground. Pickett is also a gunslinger and isn’t shy about pushing the ball down the field.

The season is probably a wash either way

If we are being honest, this team does not have the pieces to contend in the AFC North this season. The Ravens are at the top of the division with even Cleveland already notching a win over the Steelers. Pittsburgh beat the Bengals but you know they will get on track. Assuming the team isn’t going to make a deep playoff run or even make the playoffs, there is zero harm in getting Pickett on the field.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire