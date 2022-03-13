4 reasons the Seahawks should not try to trade for Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson is a sensational quarterback. No sensible football fan can deny that with a straight face. On the field, Watson can do everything that former Seahawks starter Russell Wilson can and more. He shares Wilson’s instincts to extend plays and has an accurate deep ball to justify it. He has the mobility to escape top-notch pass rushers and excels at making tough throws on the run. His creativity and clutch factor make him a top-five QB talent in this league.

Watson’s game also has fewer flaws than Wilson’s, most important of all he’s not afraid to stand tall in the pocket for three seconds and throw a rocket past his center’s ear into MOFO coverage with pressure coming down on him.

Watson is also seven years younger than Wilson, making him the best possible upgrade the Seahawks might be able to get at the sport’s most-important position. All that being said, there are many good reasons why pursuing a trade for Watson is a bad idea. Here are the four ones that matter most.

It would take too much draft capital to get him

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks got into this mess because they’ve made a habit of squandering first-round picks to begin with. They just recouped a lot of capital in the trade with Denver, but dealing for Watson would require them to give up everything they just gained plus a lot more.

Houston’s demands have not changed in the last year and a half – they want three first-round draft picks at a minimum plus a couple of young starters for Watson – and they’ll get it one way or another. Giving up all of that to the Texans would prevent Seattle from building a deep roster around a quarterback on a cheap rookie contract – which should be the goal here.

Watson's contract is expensive

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

All the draft picks it would take to get Watson are only part of the cost, though. In addition to sending away several years’ worth of top-end picks, whichever team deals for Watson will be on the hook for one of the league’s most expensive contracts.

Story continues

Field Yates at ESPN shared the details recently:

Deshaun Watson’s contract would be as such for a team acquiring him in a trade: 2022: $35M salary, $35M cap hit

2023: $20M salary, $17M roster bonus, $37M cap hit

2024: $32M salary, $32M cap hit

2025: $32M salary, $32M cap hit — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 11, 2022

That’s a lot to invest in one position for a roster with as many holes as this one. Landing Watson would unquestionably make them a more comeptitive team – but it would also mean placing the same burden on Watson as Wilson had to bear the last several years – carrying a fundamentally-imbalanced team to contention in the NFL’s toughest division.

Pete Carroll prefers to run the ball anyway

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The uneasy alliance between Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll worked for 10 years, but there was always an underlying tension between Wilson’s instincts and Carroll’s conservative offensive philosophy. Every time one of his offensive coordinators begins taking a too pass-oriented approach, Carroll promptly fires them and talks about running the ball more, as he did with Brian Schottenheimer following the playoff loss to the Rams.

Based on the changes from 2010 to 2011, 2017 to 2018 and 2020 to 2021, it really looks like Pete just fires his offensive coordinator whenever dude calls too many pass plays on early downs. The new dude is then instructed to run the hell out the rock. https://t.co/w4nT8qbORv — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) March 11, 2022

Bottom line: Carroll wants to the run ball on first down and in critical situations. That MO means investing a huge amount of resources in a star QB just doesn’t make much sense, no matter how talented they are.

It sends the wrong message

(AP Photo/Justin Rex File)

The best reason not to pursue a trade for Watson is that it’s morally wrong. This is a competitive and frequently cruel business, but that doesn’t mean winning is worth all costs. Watson won’t face any criminal charges for what he’s done. However, acquiring him sends a message to half the fanbase that they simply don’t matter. Why should any woman who considers themselves a Seahawks fan continue to support a team if they’re willing to stoop to conquer like this?

This wouldn’t even be the first ethically low move in this department in Seattle’s history. They drafted Frank Clark despite his horrendous domestic violence incident and pursued Antonio Brown despite his extremely-checkered off-field history. At the same time, several upstanding franchise legends – worst of all Bobby Wagner – have been shown the door in disrespectful fashion, making it clear that human beings are secondary at best to this organization.

If the Seahawks actually pull off a trade for Watson they will gain a great quarterback. They’ll also lose at least one devoted fan.

1

1

1

1