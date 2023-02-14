4 reasons Rams should be thrilled to have Raheem Morris back

Raheem Morris was one of the favorites to be hired by the Colts as their next head coach this offseason but Jim Irsay and Chris Ballard went in a different direction. They hired Shane Steichen from the Eagles, which is good news for Sean McVay and the Rams.

With Morris on his way back to Los Angeles as the team’s defensive coordinator, the Rams will keep one of their most important coaches. Here are four reasons they should be thrilled about this news.

Top defenders love him

The Rams’ most important defenders are big fans of Morris. Jalen Ramsey called him the best coach he’s ever had and Aaron Donald has spoken highly of him and his scheme in their two years together. By all accounts, he’s beloved in the Rams’ locker room, with even Cooper Kupp heaping praise on him in a recent interview.

If players are happy to have Morris back, why shouldn’t fans be, too? There’s been a lot of groaning about Morris’ soft coverages, but as Ramsey said, defenses can’t just lean on one strength play in and play out. They have to mix things up instead of always running press man like so many fans want them to.

There will be no last-minute search for a DC

A huge benefit of keeping Morris is the fact that the Rams can now avoid a last-minute search for a defensive coordinator. Had Morris left, Los Angeles would’ve been looking for his replacement just weeks before the NFL combine and with many of the top candidates – Vic Fangio, Ejiro Evero and Brian Flores – already off the market.

Now, they get to keep Morris in the same role without having to find a replacement this late in the process.

He knows how to scheme up a run defense

In each of the last two years, the Rams have had the best run defense in football – at least according to Pro Football Focus. They had a run defense grade of 87.4 in 2021 and 87.0 in 2022, leading the league in both seasons. Before Morris arrived, they ranked ninth in 2020 and 2019, so they improved considerably when he came aboard.

If the Rams can shore up the secondary and get better in coverage, the defense as a whole should be one of the 10 best in the NFL. The run defense is already on that level.

He has experience on both sides of the ball

Morris has coached the offense and the defense throughout his career, which helps him as a defensive coordinator. He knows how to attack opposing offenses because of that experience, which Kupp says is part of what makes him a great coach.

It can also help Sean McVay, having a defensive coordinator who also knows the offensive side of the ball well.

