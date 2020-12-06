4 reasons for optimism as Eagles face the Packers in Week 13

The Eagles will hit the road in Week 13 as they take on the NFC North-leading Green Bay Packers in a must-win matchup.

The Eagles have lost three in a row while the Packers (8-3) are looking to keep pace with the Saints (9-2) and Seahawks (8-3) in the race for the NFC’s top seed (and only first-round bye) in this year’s playoffs.

With the Eagles sitting as huge underdogs, here are four reasons for optimism in Week 13.

Jordan Howard's return

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 26: Jordan Howard #24 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs with the ball in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 26, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Eagles elevated Howard from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In last season's win over Green Bay, Howard logged 115 yards from scrimmage and three total touchdowns. Howard gives the Eagles a toughness and physical presence that they've lacked this season and his return gives some idea to Philadelphia's game plan for Sunday.

Packers banged up on offensive line

Green Bay Packers center Corey Linsley (63) is assisted off the field after an injury against the Chicago Bears during their football game Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The Packers placed center Corey Linsley on Injured Reserve on Saturday, ending his streak of 68 consecutive starts, third in the NFL among centers -- behind Jason Kelce who leads the way with 100. Eagles have one of the NFL's top pass-rushing units and they'll need a high-profile performance against Aaron Rodgers, who has been sacked only 11 times in 2020. The Eagles are tied for second in the league with 36 sacks. With Linsley out, veteran Elgton Jenkins is expected to move from guard to center. Packers Rookie Jon Runyan Jr., the son of former Eagles Pro Bowl right tackle Jon Runyan, is set to make his first career start at left guard and will match up with Javon Hargrave along with Fletcher Cox.

Ertz-Goedert Reunion

Oct 13, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz (86) and tight end Dallas Goedert (88) talk before the start of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

With Zach Ertz back, the Eagles will get back to primarily utilizing the 12 personnel that's been so rewarding over the past three seasons. Goedert injured his ankle in Week 3 and missed four games. Two weeks before he returned, Ertz injured his ankle and has been sidelined for five games. Ertz was activated from injured reserve earlier this week and is expected to play Sunday against the 8-3 Packers, although he could be on a pitch count. The reunion will important in the running game, where the Eagles found success running against the Packers in the two-tight end sets.

Jim Schwartz is dealing

Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz gestures during practice at the NFL football team's facility, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Schwartz has been in the zone as a play-caller over the past few games and after keeping the Seahawks in check with his man-to-man principle, we could see a repeat performance on Sunday. Schwartz will likely employ Darius Slay on Davante Adams, allowing the rest of the Eagles defense to focus on corraling Aaron Jones, Equanimeous St. Brown, Marcedes Lewis, and Allen Lazard. The Eagles have allowed just one receiving touchdown to a wide receiver since Week 8, the fewest total in the NFL, and Philadelphia also has the fifth-best third-down defensive unit in all of football.