4 reasons for optimism as Bears prepare for training camp

The Chicago Bears are coming off a 2022 season where they won just three games and lost 10 consecutive contests to end the year. Yet, you wouldn’t know it this offseason.

2023 feels like a year of optimism for the Bears because (*cue Elsa from Frozen) for the first time in forever, the Bears have expectations. Not necessarily championship expectations, but fans do expect this team to be fighting for a playoff spot in a wide open NFC.

With that in mind, here are four reasons why the Windy City faithful should be optimistic about the Bears in 2023:

Skill position upgrades

Several young quarterbacks have seen their production, and in turn their team’s production, grow exponentially after getting a go-to receiver. Josh Allen and the Bills became contenders after adding Stefon Diggs. The Eagles made it to the Super Bowl in the same season in which they acquired A.J. Brown. Chicago is hoping to see that success carry on after trading for D.J. Moore.

On top of Moore, Darnell Mooney is back and healthy, Chase Claypool had an entire offseason to get acquainted with Luke Getsy’s offense, and they added Tyler Scott in the draft. Plus, Robert Tonyan was brought in to compliment Cole Kmet at tight end, and the Bears’ committee of running backs is solid. An upgrade at talent should help Justin Fields take that leap forward that everyone expects him to make.

Offensive line upgrades

Justin Fields was the most sacked quarterback in the NFL in 2022 (55). He was also the third most pressured quarterback on average, feeling the heat from edge rushers on 26.9 percent of drop backs. The additions of Darnell Wright at right tackle should clean up some of those issues, and Nate Davis being brought in from Tennessee to play guard should help clean up the right side of the line.

The defense will only get better

The Bears defense was last in the NFL in DVOA in 2022. With the additions of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards at linebacker to strengthen the middle of the field, as well as the young secondary that had moments last season, Chicago will see improvements on that side of the ball. I would still like to see them add a pass rusher. Maybe Ryan Poles gives Washington a call about Chase Young?

The NFC North is up in the air

Over the last decade and a half, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers winning the NFC North was a yearly expectation. With Rodgers now in New York, though, the division is as open as it’s ever been. The Lions are the favorites to win the division after they went Old Testament on teams in the second half of 2022 and got much better defensively. But with the Vikings seemingly going into a transition year, and the Packers being a big question mark, Chicago has as good a chance as anyone to come away with the NFC North title.

