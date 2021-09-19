4 reasons the Jaguars could defeat the Broncos in Week 2

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be back at it Sunday afternoon, hosting the 1-0 Denver Broncos. After last week’s disappointing loss to the Houston Texans, Urban Meyer will be hoping he can turn things around to acquire his first win as an NFL head coach in his first-ever regular season home game in the NFL.

Denver looked sharp on both sides of the ball last week, dispatching the New York Giants with relative ease. In fact, the victory was so impressive that it led to linebacker Von Miller telling quarterback Teddy Bridgewater that the mood surrounding the Broncos hadn’t been as high as it was Sunday since the days when Peyton Manning was there.

If the Jaguars are going to become victorious Week 2, they are going to have to execute at a much higher level than they managed in Houston. With no doubts this game will be a difficult one, there is still room for optimism from a Jaguars perspective. These are four reasons why the Jaguars can come out of TIAA Bank with a victory this afternoon.

Trevor Lawrence will look better

Trevor Lawrence isn't going to look anywhere near as flustered as he did at times last weekend. With a game against NFL caliber opposition under his belt, the Clemson product will have a better understanding of coverage windows, timings and throws he can't risk against professional secondaries. Last week Lawrence still had throws to make your jaw drop. Particularly the touchdown throw deep down the left sideline to DJ Chark Jr.. There will be more "wow moments" in today's matchup. Pair that with limiting mistakes and more efficient play-calling, and fans have a reason to be hopeful that the offense will hold up their end of the bargain Sunday.

Jerry Jeudy's absence

It is rarely a good mindset to look outside of what a team can impact when looking for ways to win. However, the absence of Jerry Jeudy, who went on injured reserve this week with a high ankle sprain, has to concern Denver and its fanbase. The second-year wideout is already one of the most fearsome route runners in the league and the Broncos undoubtedly need the former first-round pick to make the postseason. The new look Jaguars secondary was gashed by Brandin Cooks last weekend, so Teddy Bridgewater's weaponry being limited will definitely be a factor to any Jags victory. That may especially be the case when considering Jeudy was his top receiver last week, hauling in six catches for 72 yards.

Re-established running game

After the Jags' Week 1 loss, Meyer told the media that the offense will veer away from 51 drop backs a game as we witnessed against Houston. That said, it is safe to assume that the Jaguars will be making their running backs much more prominent in Sunday's matchup. James Robinson looked solid in the limited touches he received last weekend and Carlos Hyde also looked productive, averaging 4.9 yards per carry on nine attempts. With Saquon Barkley limited in his return to his NFL action the Giants didn't really test the Broncos' run defense properly. This is a luxury the Jags will have with two healthy and capable rushers, and they should look to take full advantage of it.

Defensive pressure

Bridgewater was only sacked twice last week for a negative total of nine yards, something which undoubtedly made his job against the Giants easier. Defensive Coordinator Joe Cullen will look to get much more pressure than that this week. Cullen sent 17 blitzes at Tyrod Taylor last weekend, who was significantly better when the Jaguars only rushed four. In fact, the veteran ultimately finished the game 12-of-16 for 121 yards and two touchdowns in non-blitz scenarios. Whilst the Jaguars only managed to sack Taylor once, they also missed nine tackles. If the Jaguars continue to send pressure and can sure up their fundamentals it could be a very difficult day for the Broncos quarterback.

