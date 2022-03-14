4 reasons to get excited about the Steelers signing QB Mitchell Trubisky

Reactions have been very much mixed with the news that the Pittsburgh Steelers had agreed to terms with free-agent quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. But I’m here to tell you all the reasons why the fans should be excited about the addition. Well, I’ll tell you four of them.

Increased mobility

In the modern NFL, you just can’t have a quarterback who doesn’t move. Whether it is a designed run or when a play breaks down, teams need guys who force defenses to defend the run. Trubisky more than fits the bill on this one. For his career, Trubisky has 1,081 rushing yards and on 104 scramble runs has rushed for 850 yards. This works out to an impressive 8.2 yards per carry.

Strong play-action passing

Two of the staples of a Matt Canada offense is the ability to operate off of play-action and push the football down the field. Trubisky is great at both. Trubisky completes a much higher percentage of passes off of play-action and for more yards per attempt.

The man wins games

You can debate all you like if wins are a quarterback stat but in this modern NFL, it matters more than ever. For his career, Trubisky is 29-21 as a starter, led a very average Chicago Bears team to the playoffs twice and went 11-3 in 2018.

Doesn't change draft plans at all

I’ve seen a lot of comments on social media bemoaning the addition of Trubisky as being the death of a first-round quarterback for the Steelers. I’m not sure why people would assume this but I doubt this signing has any impact on the Steelers draft plans. No contract details are out but this likely means the contract isn’t massive. If it were, it would have leaked by now. So rest assured, the front office hasn’t taken quarterback off the table.

