4 reasons to get excited about Bears signing DT Larry Ogunjobi

The Chicago Bears made a splash in free agency with the addition of defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who’s signing a three-year deal worth $40.5 million.

With the transition to a 4-3 defense, the Bears have locked down a dominant 3-technique in Ogunjobi, who was a big part of the Bengals’ Super Bowl run last year.

Sure, it’s not the big offensive move many fans were expecting on the first day of free agency. But Ogunjobi’s addition shores up an important need along the defensive line and indicates Chicago’s defense has potential to be good even after the loss of several key starters.

Here’s are four reasons why Bears fans should be excited about the addition of Ogunjobi on defense:

Ogunjobi is a quality 3-technique

AP Photo/AJ Mast

As the Bears transition to a 4-3 defense, there was an importance of landing the right 3-technique to occupy the interior of the defensive line. The fact that Chicago went all-in on Ogunjobi says a lot about their feelings that he’s the answer at the 3-tech position. And he certainly fits the bill for what Eberflus is looking for on defense.

“You’ve got to do a couple of things as a three-technique,” Eberflus said, explaining what he was looking for in a 3-tech at the Scouting Combine. “No. 1, you’ve got to win your one-on-one matchup, OK? And when they run zone away from you, you’ve got to be able to stay in the B gap. It’s that simple.”

That’s what the Bears are getting with Ogunjobi.

This play shows what the #Bears getting out of Larry Ogunjobi. Speed. Power. Effort. He can rush the passer and stuff the run. He’s a true three-down DL. pic.twitter.com/SyhIIqX5XB — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 14, 2022

Ogunjobi is disruptive in the interior

Story continues

AP Photo/Jeff Dean

Back at the Scouting Combine, Eberflus explained what he was looking for in a 3-technique back at the Combine, and it came down to one word.

“It’s disruptive,” he said. “You’ve got to be disruptive.”

Well, one quick glance at the tape, and the Bears certainly appear to have that with Ogunjobi. He’s impressive as a run stuffer but equally dominant getting after the quarterback.

DT Larry Ogunjobi to the #Bears Quicks off the ball — with heavy hands. Firm vs. the run. Interior pass rush ability. Disruptive traits as a 3-Technique in Matt Eberflus’ defense. @NFLMatchup pic.twitter.com/mMst32UmKA — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) March 14, 2022

Ogunjobi is coming off a career year

Albert Cesare-USA TODAY Sports

Ogunjobi had a breakout year with the Bengals last season, where he totaled 49 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss, 7.0 sacks, 16 QB hits and 40 total pressures. He was a big part of Cincinnati’s Super Bowl run, even though his season was cut short with a foot injury in the first round of the postseason. Now, Eberflus gets a quality 3-technique in his prime for his new-look defense.

Ogunjobi is still young

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Ogunjobi will be 28 years old at the start of the 2022 season, so he’s still young enough where he could earn another contract with the Bears down the road. He replaces Akiem Hicks, 32, who recently struggled with injuries but remained dominant when on the field. Perhaps the addition of Ogunjobi will have a similar impact that Hicks’ arrival did back in 2016.

[listicle id=503455]

[listicle id=503349]

1

1

1

1