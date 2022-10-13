4 reasons the Dolphins should be concerned about the Vikings in Week 6

The Miami Dolphins will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Minnesota is 4-1 this season, leading the NFC North after five games, while Miami is 3-2 and in third place in their division. With two first-year head coaches, both organizations are off to strong starts to their 2022 campaign, but they also have a history of falling short when it comes to the final result.

Here are a few reasons why the Dolphins can’t take this matchup lightly:

Dolphins are banged up

Miami will play on Sunday without Tua Tagovailoa for the second straight week, and Teddy Bridgewater is also in concussion protocol, meaning that rookie quarterback Skylar Thompson is the expected starter.

At the same time, Mike McDaniel’s team has key players like Xavien Howard and Terron Armstead who have been held out of practice and missed the Week 5 battle with the New York Jets. If that pair isn’t on the field this weekend, Miami’s season could continue to slide.

Justin Jefferson is one of the top wideouts in football

Since Jefferson entered the league in 2020, no receiver has more receiving yards (3,563) than he does. He also is 10th in receiving touchdowns over that time (19).

His explosiveness and playmaking ability allow him to create easy separation, and his incredible hands and athleticism make any ball thrown near him catchable.

If Howard is hampered by his injury, Jefferson could take advantage of that matchup.

Dalvin Cook, when healthy, is Jefferson's equivalent at running back

Since Cook entered the league in 2017, only Nick Chubb, Ezekiel Elliott and Derrick Henry have more rushing yards than he does (5,193). He’s also missed 25 games in his six seasons, so he’d likely be higher if he stayed on the field.

Cook has the rare blend of speed and strength that combines with a respectable pass-catching ability to make him one of the most-feared running backs in the league. With Miami’s poor tackling this season, Cook could easily turn would-be short runs into long gains.

Minnesota's been one of the more disciplined teams this season

If Miami is expecting Minnesota to make a ton of mistakes to give them free yards or possessions, that hasn’t exactly been their game.

Through five weeks, Minnesota holds a positive turnover margin and is tied for the third-fewest penalties committed (4.6 per game) in the NFL. On the other side, Miami has a negative turnover margin and has committed the seventh-most penalties (6.6)

