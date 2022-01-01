4 reasons the Dolphins should be concerned about the Titans in Week 17

The Miami Dolphins are preparing for their Week 17 matchup with the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at Nissan Stadium.

Brian Flores’ team has been on a tear over the past two months, winning their last seven games. They’ve done so mostly on the shoulders of their defense who have become a top-10 unit in the league over the stretch. However, the other side of the ball hasn’t been great. They’ll need to put that together if they want to be taken seriously.

The Titans are having a great year as well, despite losing running back Derrick Henry earlier in the season. Ryan Tannehill is still a solid quarterback, and he has weapons that he can get the ball to that can take their team to the next level.

These are the reasons the Dolphins can’t take this week’s contest lightly.

A.J. Brown is one of the best receivers in football.

Brown has played in 11 of the team’s 15 games this year. In games that Brown has played, the Titans are 9-2. Without Brown, their record is just 1-3.

He’s strong, runs good routes, has great hands, and is dynamic after-the-catch. Miami will likely have to dedicate Xavien Howard to Brown this week to try and neutralize him. If he can’t, the former Ole Miss Rebel could have another game like he did last week, where he recorded 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown.

The Dolphins could be without two key contributors on defense.

Going into Saturday, the Dolphins have players on the reserve/COVID list that would need to be removed by Saturday at 4 p.m. and clear protocols before Sunday’s game.

The two most impactful players on the list are safety Brandon Jones and defensive tackle Adam Butler. Jones has been a do-it-all safety for this defense this season. He has five sacks and got his first career interception last week against the Saints. Jones missed two games earlier in the season due to injury where he was replaced by Eric Rowe, so it’s safe to assume that will happen again if Jones doesn’t clear protocols.

Butler has played over 50% of the snaps at the defensive tackle spot and can generate some pressure from the interior. If he can’t go, we’ll probably see more reps split between Zach Sieler and Christian Wilkins.

Story continues

Jeffery Simmons can be a game-changer.

The Dolphins’ offensive line has been suspect all season, but their interior has been better than the tackles. They’ll need their guards and center to play their best games to keep Simmons away from Tua Tagovailoa.

This year, Simmons has set or tied career-highs in tackles (51), quarterback hits (14), sacks (7.5), and passes defended (six). He’s strong and quick, and if he gets the chance, he will wreak havoc on this offensive line and completely take over.

It's a Ryan Tannehill revenge game.

Tannehill has been with the Titans for three seasons, but before he represented Tennessee, he was a Dolphin. The quarterback spent six years as Miami’s starter after being the eighth overall pick in 2012.

During his time with the Dolphins, Tannehill completed 62.8% of his passes for 20,434 yards, 123 touchdowns, and 75 interceptions. He led them to a 42-46 record, but between Joe Philbin and Adam Gase, Tannehill didn’t exactly have the greatest coaches to work with.

After years of doubt from the Dolphins faithful, he’s been a Pro Bowler with the Titans and has led them to a 28-13 record and three playoff appearances.

This will be Tannehill’s first opportunity to face his old team, and he’ll likely be looking to prove to a lot of people that they made the wrong choice when they moved on from him in 2019.

1

1