4 reasons the Commanders should be concerned about the Seahawks

The Seahawks were humiliated last week

The Seahawks not only lost to the Ravens, they were pummeled 37-3. The Ravens ran the ball down the Seahawks throat to the tune of 298 yards in 41 carries, averaging 7.3 a carry. The defense will certainly be focused this week, being humbled brutally last week. They have something to prove this week and the Commanders will need to match them physically, or it could be a long day for Sam Howell.

The Seahawks have added Leonard Williams

The former Giants defensive tackle, just three weeks ago, plugged the middle of the Giants defense as the Commanders were embarrassed by the Giants defense, losing 14-7. In that game, Williams enjoyed two quarterback hits on Sam Howell, a tackle for a loss, a quarterback sack and two solo tackles.

The Seahawks noisy home crowd

Sam Howell has yet to face what he will Sunday from the home crowd. The acoustics for the home team in Seattle are really conducive to the visiting team experiencing difficulty in hearing the snap count from the quarterback. This has often resulted in false starts and then the other extreme, slow starts off of the edge by offensive tackles. If the Commanders fall behind early, this could be another detrimental factor, adding difficulty for the Commanders offense and Sam Howell.

The Seahawks offense can produce explosive plays

Kenneth Walker is a hard-runner who can effectively cut back into the second level of a defense. The former Michigan State Spartan is averaging 4.2 yards on his 126 rushing attempts for 532 yards. He has a long run of 45 yards this season.

Zach Charbonnet has been a pleasant surprise for the Seahawks, gaining 170 yards in his 32 rushing attempts. He is averaging 5.3 yards a carry with a long run of 21 yards.

Seattle also has five receivers who are averaging 10+ yards a reception with at least ten receptions: D.K. Metcalf (16.2), Noah Fant (16.1), Jake Bobo (13.5), Colby Parkinson (11.5), and Tyler Lockett (10.6).

