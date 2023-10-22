4 reasons the Commanders should be concerned about the Giants

Saquon Barkley after missing three games has returned in time to face the Commanders.

Commanders fans will recall visions of Barkley making some significant runs in the final quarter of the Commanders 20-12 home loss in 2022. In that tough loss, the Commanders surrendered 87 yards on 18 carries by Barkley as well as his 33 receiving yards on five receptions (146 total yards from scrimmage). Barkley must be the focus of the Commanders defense, Sunday. The more yardage he accumulates, the more the Giants can keep the ball away from Sam Howell.

Kayvon Thibodeaux lit up Washington the last time they met.

Thibodeaux generated 12 tackles in leading the Giants to their big win over Washington at FedEx last season. The former Oregon Duck manufactured 9 solo tackles, 3 assists, 3 tackles for a loss, one quarterback sack, one quarterback hit, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown. With Sam Howell holding on to the ball too long in the pocket, the Commanders absolutely must account for Thibodeaux.

It’s the Giants

How many times has Washington looked better on paper vs the Giants and yet when it came to game day, it was the Giants outplaying Washington? In 2022, the Commanders knew at worst they would get a split. However, all they could obtain was a 20-20 tie and then lost 20-12 at FedEx. Daniel Jones (if he returns from injury) is 5-1-1 against Washington. In Ron Rivera’s first season (2020) the Giants came away with 23-20 and 20-19 victories. So, when it is the Giants vs Washington, that is more than enough cause for concern.

Sam Howell’s sack total is the elephant in the room.

In the Commanders’ last two games, they faced defenses in the Bears and Falcons that had been non-productive in sacking opposing quarterbacks. Yet the Bears sacked Howell five times for -29 yards, and the Falcons also sacked Howell five times for -30 yards. This can’t continue, or it will not only cost the Commanders games, it will cost Howell games himself due to injuries.

