4 reasons the Commanders should be concerned about the Falcons

Washington Passing Game’s Inconsistency

The Commanders offensive line has given up 67 quarterback pressures, which is 26th in the NFL. Quarterback Sam Howell has to prove he can get rid of the ball sooner, having been sacked an NFL-leading 29 times for minus-185 yards. Howell has six interceptions in five games, which is tied for second-most in the league.

The Falcons Running Game has been better

The Falcons have certainly been more efficient than Washington. Robinson and Tyler Allgeier have rushed for 364 and 191 yards, respectively. By contrast, Washington is led by Brian Robinson and Howell, with 271 and 101, respectively. Bijan Robinson is averaging a sixth-best 5.4 yards a carry and Allgeier 3.1, while Brian Robinson is averaging 4.0 a carry for Washington.

The Falcons team defense has been more effective

For example, the Commanders have surrendered 744 air yards on completions, while the Falcons have yielded only 596. The Falcons are tackling much better and finishing plays much better, evidenced by Washington surrendering 515 yards after the catch, while the Falcons are second-best in the NFL with only 400. The Falcons have forced 23 QB hurries which is tied for 5th, while Washington has generated only 17 hurries. The Falcons are also tied for 3rd in QB knockdowns. Washington has only 16. Washington has yielded 10 touchdown passes and Atlanta 7.

The Falcons are a good home team in 2023

The Falcons are 3-2 after five games, winning all three of their home games and losing their two road games. Atlanta defeated Carolina 24-10 in the season opener, then the next week Green Bay 25-24. After losses at Detroit and Jacksonville, the Falcons at home defeated the Texans 21-19.

Washington has two horrible losses, both surprisingly at home to the Bills and the Bears. The Commanders did play well at Philadelphia when they lost 34-31 in overtime. Perhaps the Commanders can play well enough in Atlanta on Sunday to obtain a win.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire