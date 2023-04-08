4 reasons the Colts could pass on a first-round QB

Time is ticking down until the 2023 NFL draft arrives and the Indianapolis Colts, like many other teams, need a quarterback.

The team is doing its due diligence on the top four prospects at the position. The outward assumption is that the team will undoubtedly take a quarterback at pick No. 4 or pick No. 3 if the team chooses to move up.

However, the team has left clues that they could grab a quarterback in the later draft rounds, much to the dismay of fans. As much as we want the Colts to use their first pick on a quarterback and as much as we believe it will happen, we still must prepare for the alternative.

Here are four reasons the Colts could pass on a quarterback in the first round:

It has to be the right fit

General manager Chris Ballard has clarified that it has to be the right fit at quarterback. This was evident in the team’s exhaustive coaching search that spanned 13 candidates, multiple rounds, and nearly six weeks. That conservative and measured approach also translated to the decision at quarterback.

For context, Ballard was the most vulnerable we’ve ever seen at his end-of-season presser. He lamented that he failed the organization and was dogmatic on some of his roster decisions. He stressed the importance of the quarterback decision and how the team is not in a position to get it wrong. Ultimately, they will not force the pick.

Ballard: "We understand the magnitude of where we're at in the draft, and we understand the importance of the (QB) position."

Critical aspect is getting the pick right. #Colts — George Bremer (@gmbremer) January 10, 2023

While the fans will feel strongly about each of the top prospects, it doesn’t mean the Colts will share those convictions. If they don’t, the team won’t force the selection.

Story continues

They don't like their options

Recent mock drafts have assumed that C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young will be drafted in back-to-back picks, leaving the Colts with a choice of Will Levis or Anthony Richardson. However, there is a growing sense that as stocks continue to rise, three quarterbacks could be drafted in the first three picks.

If another team jumps to pick three (assuming the Colts stay at four) and takes Levis or Richardson, it begs the question: would the team be comfortable selecting the “fourth best quarterback”? Based on Ballard’s draft tendencies, an educated guess says potentially no.

Three quarterbacks are going in the top-4 picks. As of today I'd bet they go 1-2-3. — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) March 8, 2023

The team believes this draft is deep

At Arizona’s NFL owners’ meetings, Chris Ballard left a nugget about the team’s evaluation process. They believe several options could step in to lead the franchise. When asked to share his thoughts on finding the right player, Chris Ballard peeled back the curtain.

“Everybody talks about the top 4, but there are some more guys out there — pretty good players. And I think history has shown here, especially in the last few years, with Jalen (Hurts) being one and Brock Purdy coming in and playing really well. They come in every level. We’ll do our work on every one of them, and at the end of the day, we’ll try to get one that we like and fits us, and we think we can win with.”

Of course, this could all be smoke to deter teams from trading up above the Colts. And that’s the most likely case. But the Colts won’t pigeon-hole themselves into selecting a quarterback when they don’t want to.

They get an offer they can't refuse

The NFL draft is unpredictable, so you never know what will happen leading up to and on draft day. This includes an unlikely (but possible) scenario where the Colts could get a call about their fourth pick that is too good to pass up.

Factor in Chris Ballard’s draft history of trading down to acquire picks, and this option becomes much more viable. If that is the case, the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders, and Baltimore Ravens could be teams to watch.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire