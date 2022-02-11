4 reasons Bengals will beat Rams, win Super Bowl LVI

We’re reaching the homestretch of the buildup to Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams. It’s almost time to end the talk and start deciding everything on the field.

But we still have time to do a little bit more talking here, which is why we’ll get into the reasons why this season of destiny for the Bengals will end with them hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

The Bengals can rattle Matthew Stafford in multiple ways

A lot of talk throughout these two weeks has been the Bengals’ offense against the Rams’ defense, and for good reason. But let’s not forget that this Bengals defense has been just as good, especially in the second half of the season and in the playoffs. Let’s talk a little bit about the Bengals’ defense against the Rams’ offense.

Cincinnati can get after Rams QB Matthew Stafford and they can do so with just three or four rushers, led of course by Trey Hendrickson. That allows the Bengals to drop seven or eight defenders into coverage and gain a numbers advantage. That’s huge against a Rams offense with many weapons, including, of course, WRs Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. We can also add WR Van Jefferson and TE Tyler Higbee to that mix as well, though Higbee is dealing with a similar injury as Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah.

The best part about the Bengals and the way they attack on defense? Stafford has thrown a large number of his 18 interceptions between the regular season and playoffs against just a three or four-man rush. Stafford has actually been very good against the blitz, but does get rattled against seven and eight-man coverages. That’s where the Bengals have specialized and have done so in a number of shells. If the Bengals can get the pass rush home with three or four, they’re in great shape.

Numero uno may save his best for last against one Jalen Ramsey

The matchup everyone is looking forward to: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase vs Rams CB Jalen Ramsey. We’ve beaten this dead horse quite often but it bears going back to one more time.

Ideally, we’ll see this matchup on every snap and perhaps we will. But Ramsey has been everywhere on the field for the Rams this season and doesn’t always shadow receivers. If there’s a time where Chase isn’t up against Ramsey, Chase could be in line to do some major damage to this Rams defense.

Even if they match up, Chase has the skill and athleticism to go toe-to-toe with Ramsey and provide plenty of fireworks for the Bengals offense on the biggest stage of them all.

Chase already has set the rookie record for most receiving yards by a receiver in a single postseason with 279 yards. The previous record was 242, set by Rams WR Torry Holt in 1999 and Commanders WR Charlie Brown in 1982.

Chase is ready for the challenge. And in case you needed a refresher about Chase on big stages, he had nine catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns in LSU’s 42-25 win over Clemson in the 2020 National Championship Game.

"Joe Cool", enough said

A typical football game usually comes down to the quarterbacks. Shocking, isn’t it? That’s especially true in the Super Bowl. And in this matchup, you just have that feeling that Joe Burrow has the edge over Stafford. Nothing against Stafford, who has been a huge reason the Rams are here in the Super Bowl for the second time in four seasons. But there is that “it” factor this season from Burrow.

Look at everything Burrow overcame this season. Coming off an ACL tear in his rookie season. Having a rocky offensive line all season long. Being hit numerous times that makes all of Twitter squirm.

Even in the playoffs, he overcame being sacked nine times by the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Divisional Playoff and had some third-down magic against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship. Burrow has been cool as a cucumber all season long and that mindset will keep him collected on this big stage.

Oh, by the way, we mentioned Chase’s stat line from the National Championship earlier. This was Burrow’s day against Clemson: 31/49, 463 yards, five touchdowns in the air plus 14 carries for 58 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The old "Team of Destiny" factor

Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield put out a tremendous breakdown of this matchup at Touchdown Wire and one thing that was mentioned was the old “team of destiny” factor with the Bengals. Schofield compared this to the Philadelphia Eagles when they went on their incredible run in 2017 that ultimately led to a win over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

This Bengals team has a similar feeling. There’s something about this Bengals team just like there was something about that 2017 Eagles team. And outside of California, there is a lot of support for this Bengals team. It has been an incredible ride all season long. It just feels like a storybook ending is coming for Burrow, Zac Taylor and the entire city of Cincinnati.

That ending will be a shower of black and orange confetti falling on the field at SoFi Stadium and the Cincinnati Bengals will be hoisting their first Lombardi Trophy and the Bengals will complete perhaps the greatest turnaround in NFL history.

