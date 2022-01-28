4 reasons Bengals will beat Chiefs, win AFC championship

We’re just mere days away from the Cincinnati Bengals playing in their first AFC Championship Game in 33 years, as they travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the two-time reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs are easily the favorites in this one. But here we’ve learned not to count out the Bengals in any fashion this season, especially over the last few weeks. Here are a few reasons why the Bengals, not the Chiefs, will be hosting the Lamar Hunt Trophy on Sunday.

Good luck stopping Ja’Marr Chase

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve already touched on how dominant Chase has been over the last few weeks and how successful the Bengals have been when he reaches 100 receiving yards. And we all remember how many yards he had against the Chiefs in Week 17 to help the Bengals clinch the AFC North (266 with 3 TDs). He cracks 100 yards again, and the Bengals this time could be clinching a trip to Super Bowl LVI.

The defense looks as hungry as they have all season

Syndication: The Enquirer

The story of the divisional playoff against the Titans certainly was the nine sacks allowed on Joe Burrow. But give the Bengals defense some love. They had three huge interceptions of Ryan Tannehill that helped balance out the momentum. The Bengals have been playing very well on defense of late and that momentum absolutely has to continue Sunday against Patrick Mahomes if the Bengals want to hang with the Chiefs and win the AFC title. And of course, don’t allow nine sacks again.

Joe Brr is far from cold

Syndication: The Enquirer

Joe Burrow may have a nickname that makes him sound cold. But the temperature of his play in recent weeks has been burning hot, almost boiling. If Cincinnati is going to have any chance of winning on Sunday, Burrow needs to continue his hot streak with his cool demeanor. (Seriously, how fun has it been seeing just how chill Burrow has been lately?)

Obviously, there will be some pressure on Burrow playing in his first AFC championship. However, many expected him to crumble under the pressure of the playoffs going back to the wild card round. Yet here he is, still standing and not going anywhere anytime soon.

Story continues

They already have a win over the Chiefs!

Syndication: The Enquirer

It’s kind of funny how some are still saying “The Bengals can’t hang the Chiefs”, even during last week’s epic game between the Chiefs and Bills. Quick reminder, the Bengals beat the Chiefs in Week 17 to clinch the AFC North. How quickly some forget. Yes, it was at home and yes, it’s hard to beat a team twice in the same season. However, the Bengals already did that as well when they beat the Raiders again in the playoffs. Yes, it would be surprising to many, but the Bengals absolutely can beat the Chiefs again and reach the Super Bowl.

[pickup_prop id=”19481″>

1

1